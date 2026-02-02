"Calling This An Office Feels Illegal": Meta Employee's Google London Food Tour Goes Viral

If you thought office lunches were predictable and dull, one creator's recent visit to Google's London workspace might change your mind entirely. In a now-viral Instagram video, Amit Dutta takes viewers along as he discovers an office that looks more like a futuristic playground than a workplace. From museum-like interiors to a cafeteria overflowing with indulgent dishes, his narration captures both the humour and wonder of the experience. What begins as a simple lunch quickly turns into a full sensory adventure, complete with desserts, fresh brews and nostalgic details at every turn. It's no surprise the internet can't stop talking about it, and after watching, you might not be able to either.

The Instagram video follows him as he walks through Google's London office, describing his experience with a playful commentary. "Recently, I visited Google's office in London for lunch and honestly, calling this place an office feels illegal," he says. He describes the building as looking more like a tech museum, complete with glass doors covered in nostalgic cartoon characters. Once inside the cafeteria, he admits he "lost all my self-control", piling his plate with mac and cheese and even soya beans in red wine sauce. Add to that endless salad options, wild berry iced tea and an irresistible orange poppy seed cake, and he was already sold - until the in-house barista appeared. Watching "an actual human making a mocha" reminded him just how good office coffee can be when someone genuinely cares.

He goes on to say that when it comes to food, "I don't think any office does it like Google," suggesting the experience felt less like a meal break and more like what he calls an "employee retention strategy". By the time he reaches the end of his visit, it is clear that the food alone could make anyone want to stay longer. Fittingly, the caption of his video reads: "Hard to leave when the office food is so good!"

Check out the full video below:

Internet users were quick to react to the video, and many were thoroughly impressed. One person commented, "Google surpasses all good restaurants." Another wrote, "Manifesting to work here soon." A third user added, "Loved the time we spent together exploring the office." Someone else chimed in, "Take me along next time." Another viewer shared, "Been to Google Mumbai, Bangalore and yes, I totally get you... They are the master chefs who pamper you like crazy. They make work a fun and learning experience."

A sixth person declared, "Dream workplace." Another remarked, "Damn, I've seen exquisite all-you-can-eat buffets in London that are less appealing." One user even teased, "Wasn't Google food in your mind before switching to Meta?"

