Cement-Coated Fennel, Brand Name: How 3 Businessmen Sold Adulterated Cumin

After reports of clay-made mustard seeds, another food adulteration scandal has exploded in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. This time, what was being sold in kitchens as cumin was nothing but fennel seeds coated with cement, chemicals, colour, and artificial fragrance.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three businessmen accused of manufacturing and trafficking fake cumin under the popular Shivpujari brand name. The racket came to light after 46 sacks of adulterated cumin, worth over Rs 3.25 lakh, were seized from a transport company in Bahodapur. The consignment was being shipped to Jhansi.

The case was registered on the complaint of Vimal Kumar Patel, a resident of Mehsana, Gujarat, and owner of the Shivpujari brand. Patel alleged that the accused were illegally printing packaging identical to his brand and flooding the market with low-quality, hazardous cumin under its name.

According to the complaint, the accused include Hitesh Singhal alias Champak of Vinay Nagar, Manoj, manager of Maa Sheetla Cold Storage in Purani Chhawani, and Titu Agarwal of Jhansi.

Investigations revealed a disturbing method behind the fraud. Fennel seeds were coated with cement and chemical substances, treated with colour and artificial aroma, and polished to resemble genuine cumin. In some cases, old and spoiled cumin was chemically treated to look fresh and market-ready.

Health experts warn that consuming such adulterated spices can pose serious health risks, especially affecting digestion, liver function, and long-term immunity.

While genuine branded cumin sells for Rs 250-450 per kg, the fake product was being sold at Rs 150-180 per kg, making it an easy trap for retailers and consumers alike. Shockingly, the adulterated cumin was packed in sacks carrying renowned brand names, making detection nearly impossible for the common buyer.

Police teams, accompanied by Dal Bazaar traders and brand representatives, intercepted the consignment at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh Transport in Bahodapur. The seized cumin has now been sent for laboratory testing, and further legal action is underway.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jayaraj Kuber confirmed that cumin manufactured by coating fennel seeds with cement and chemicals was seized based on the brand owner's complaint. "Samples have been sent for testing. Strict action will follow once reports are received," he said.