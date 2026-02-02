"<i>Mere Paas Canva Hai</i>": Street Vendor's "Savage" Reply To Woman's Offer Of Signage Designing Goes Viral

Canva, a popular free-to-use graphic design platform, reacted to a hilarious video shot in the streets of India, and mentions the company's name. The video shows a street food vendor using his sharp wit when a woman offered to redesign his stall's signage, citing she hadn't received her salary for five months.

The vendor cleverly declined, saying, "Nahi, mere paas Canva hai" (No, I have Canva), implying he could design it himself using the popular graphic design platform.

What Exactly Did The Woman Say?

She asked, "Bhaiya paanch mahine se meri salary nahi aayi hai. Hum mein se kisi ki bhi. Aap batao, aapke liye ye design kar dun main?" (Brother, we haven't received our salaries in five months. You tell me, can I design this for you?).

"Nahi, mere paas Canva hai (No, I have Canva)," the vendor replied as he suggested that he could redesign for free with the help of Canva.

Social Media Reaction

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @bearded.bhatia with the caption, "Pehle hi aura 0 tha ab toh negative me chala gaya. Ghar ghar mein Canva." The video quickly went viral, reaching 30 million users on the platform. More than a million users liked it, and thousands commented on it, with a majority calling it "brutal" and "savage".

The company also joined others and sent a fire emoji.

"This one video vs the whole campaign that Canva ran," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Just when I started getting good at Canva... this shows up," another user wrote.

"Life of a graphic designer," a third user wrote.