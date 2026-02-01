Watch: Snow Leopard Family Spotted In Himalayas In Stunning Footage

A stunning video shared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), showing a family of snow leopards making their way up in the higher reaches of the Himalayas, has gone viral on social media. Snow leopards, also known as the Ghost of the Mountains, are elusive creatures that camouflage perfectly within snowy and rocky terrains, making them difficult to spot.

The video shared on Sunday on X by the BRO, whose Project Himank keeps the road connectivity operational in all seasons in the rugged, high-altitude terrain of India, shows three snow leopards walking in tandem through the deep snow surroundings.

"Spotting of the elusive Snow Leopard in the High Himalayas by Project Himank@BROindia, a powerful reminder that infrastructure development and nature conservation go hand in hand," BRO captioned the video.

'Incredible Sighting'

As the video went viral, social media users were impressed by the rare sighting, highlighting that snow leopards quietly walking in groups pointed towards a healthy habitat and a steadily improving population.

"An absolutely incredible sighting. Thrice as lucky. Amazing. Thank you for sharing," said one user, while another added: "Super sighting. Very luck to have witnessed this."

A third commented: "What an amazing post !!! Thanks for sharing! Further heartfelt thanks for the fantastic job with all our remote high altitude roads and maintenance!"

A fourth said: "Superb! Beautifully captured in camera, not one but three in a row, which is a very rare sight and confirms that the population of this species is growing well."

Snow leopard's habitat in India ranges across the trans-Himalayan region, including UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI), the population of the majestic animal stood at 718.

Based on data analysis, the estimated population in different states are as follows: Ladakh (477), Uttarakhand (124), Himachal Pradesh (51), Arunachal Pradesh (36), Sikkim (21), and Jammu and Kashmir (9).