Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Watch: Snow Leopard Family Spotted In Himalayas In Stunning Footage

The Border Roads Organisation shared a viral clip of a family of three snow leopards walking in tandem in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Snow Leopard Family Spotted In Himalayas In Stunning Footage
Screengrab of the video showing the family of snow leopards.
  • A video of a snow leopard family in the Himalayas was shared by BRO and went viral
  • Snow leopards are elusive, camouflaged creatures known as the Ghost of the Mountains
  • The video shows three snow leopards walking together in deep snow, indicating a healthy habitat
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A stunning video shared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), showing a family of snow leopards making their way up in the higher reaches of the Himalayas, has gone viral on social media. Snow leopards, also known as the Ghost of the Mountains, are elusive creatures that camouflage perfectly within snowy and rocky terrains, making them difficult to spot.

The video shared on Sunday on X by the BRO, whose Project Himank keeps the road connectivity operational in all seasons in the rugged, high-altitude terrain of India, shows three snow leopards walking in tandem through the deep snow surroundings.

"Spotting of the elusive Snow Leopard in the High Himalayas by Project Himank@BROindia, a powerful reminder that infrastructure development and nature conservation go hand in hand," BRO captioned the video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | TikTok Star Khaby Lame's Rs 8,980 Crore Deal Faces Market Scrutiny Amid Stock Volatility

'Incredible Sighting'

As the video went viral, social media users were impressed by the rare sighting, highlighting that snow leopards quietly walking in groups pointed towards a healthy habitat and a steadily improving population.

"An absolutely incredible sighting. Thrice as lucky. Amazing. Thank you for sharing," said one user, while another added: "Super sighting. Very luck to have witnessed this."

A third commented: "What an amazing post !!! Thanks for sharing! Further heartfelt thanks for the fantastic job with all our remote high altitude roads and maintenance!"

A fourth said: "Superb! Beautifully captured in camera, not one but three in a row, which is a very rare sight and confirms that the population of this species is growing well."

Snow leopard's habitat in India ranges across the trans-Himalayan region, including UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI), the population of the majestic animal stood at 718.

Based on data analysis, the estimated population in different states are as follows: Ladakh (477), Uttarakhand (124), Himachal Pradesh (51), Arunachal Pradesh (36), Sikkim (21), and Jammu and Kashmir (9).

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now