Viral Video Of Readymade 'Sambar Kit' At Grocery Store Gets Desi Internet Gushing

Sambar, the beloved South Indian delicacy, is known to require several veggies for making its base. Some of the ingredients change as per the season, while a few always remain central to the recipe. Any good cook knows that making sambar using fresh veggies (and a variety of them) is the key to nailing its flavour. But what do you do if you have to make this dish in a small quantity? Recently, a post featuring a pre-packaged "sambar kit" (which could help in this situation) went viral.

In a short clip shared by Instagram user @minus_cooktales, we see a packed collection of sambar ingredients, including sambar, eggplant, drumstick, okra, curry leaves, and other green veggies. Each is included in a small quantity in the pack. The label on it reveals that it is meant for preparing sambar and that it costs Rs 113. The text on the video reads, "I know this generation's people are lazy. But never thought this much!"

Many People Defend The Idea In Comments Section

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

One user said, "It's good for people who are staying alone or with two people. Otherwise, what am I supposed to do with 1/2 kg eggplant and drumsticks when I just need one of each!!"

Another pointed out, "It's also great for people in the learning stages of cooking; you get to focus on learning the masala and actual cooking part."

A third wrote, "I love these kits as I cook for 2 people, and the portion is perfect. The bhajiwalas don't sell you half a brinjal, 1 drumstick, 1/4 ash gourd, 2 bhindis, 2 sprigs of coriander and curry leaves. Remember this: if you find something 'lazy' or 'of no use', then it's not meant for you, it's meant for someone else. Simple as that. Would be nice if people stopped judging."

"What's lazy in this? It's reducing food waste and great for portion control," explained several people.

"Well, it's actually great. I don't have to spend extra time worrying about ingredients," claimed one user.

Another person was more concerned by the price: "Forget about laziness, does that really cost 113 rupees? I can buy a whole lunch for that rate."

The viral video has clocked over 10 million views so far.