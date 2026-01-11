Sore Throat, Cough Or Runny Nose? Follow These Tips To Boost Immunity

With a significant drop in temperature in northern and central Indian states, a significant rise in seasonal illness has been observed. According to recent reports, people of all age groups are reporting respiratory symptoms. Colds, coughs, flu, and respiratory infections are common winter illnesses. These conditions are particularly prevalent during the colder months for a variety of reasons.

Why do people get sick during the winter season?

1. Lower temperatures: Cold weather can weaken the immune system's effectiveness, making it harder for the body to fend off infections.

2. Indoor circulation: In winter, people tend to spend more time indoors in close quarters, which facilitates the spread of viruses and bacteria through close contact.

3. Dry air: Indoor heating reduces humidity levels, and dry air can irritate the respiratory tract, making it more susceptible to infections.

4. Reduced exposure to sunlight: With shorter days and less sunlight, vitamin D levels can drop. Vitamin D is crucial for immune function, and low levels can compromise the body's defences.

Boosting immunity to prevent common winter illnesses

A strong immune system can act as a first line of defence against winter illnesses. It helps quickly recognise invading pathogens to prevent an infection from taking hold. Even if you get sick, a strong immune response can significantly lessen the duration and intensity of symptoms. Additionally, a strong immune system lowers the risk of minor colds progressing into more serious conditions like pneumonia or secondary bacterial infections.

Here are some tips to boost immunity during the winter months:

1. Maintain a balanced diet

Incorporate a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Citrus fruits, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables are particularly beneficial. Protein-rich foods also support the production of antibodies and immune cells.

Also, include sources of omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, which have anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and broths to keep the body hydrated. Proper hydration is essential for optimal bodily functions, including the immune system.

3. Regular exercise

Engage in moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. Physical activity can enhance circulation and help the immune system function more effectively.

4. Get enough sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Sleep is crucial for recovery and for maintaining a healthy immune response.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress can impair immune function. Incorporate relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises into your routine.

6. Practice good hygiene

Regular handwashing with soap and water can prevent the spread of infections. Avoid touching your face, especially your nose and mouth, to minimise exposure to germs.

7. Consider supplements

If you have low levels of vitamin D or are unable to get enough from diet and sunlight, consider a vitamin D supplement. Other supplements like zinc and vitamin C can also support immune health. However, it is crucial to consult an expert before adding supplements to diet.

8. Stay warm and dress appropriately

Avoid prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Dress in layers and keep your extremities warm to support overall health and immune function.

Follow these tips to support your immune system, reducing your chances of falling ill during the winter months. Staying proactive about your health is crucial for enjoying a season that often comes with increased illness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.