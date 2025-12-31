From Sarson To Amla: Cardiologist Lists Top 5 Immunity-Boosting Seasonal Foods

Incorporating seasonal foods into your diet can help boost health in more ways than one. Seasonal foods are essential for boosting immunity, as they are often at their peak in terms of nutrients when they are in season. In winter, they keep you warm, support digestion, and help ensure optimal health. Eating a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables helps provide a broad spectrum of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are crucial for maintaining a strong immune system. A robust immune system is vital as it protects the body against infections and diseases, ultimately contributing to overall health and well-being. Recently, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, shared a list of the top 5 desi ingredients that are seasonal and can help ensure strong immunity.

Top 5 seasonal foods for strong immunity this winter

"Immunity isn't built overnight; it's built daily, through the foods you eat. Seasonal nutrition plays a powerful role in keeping the body warm, digestion strong, and inflammation in check during winter. These 5 immunity superfoods support your body's natural defenses, improve gut health, and help protect overall health, the way nature intended," Dr. Chopra wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

1. Sarson or mustard greens

Mustard greens are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, all of which play a significant role in enhancing immune function. They also possess anti-inflammatory properties and are high in antioxidants, which protect the body against various illnesses. "They are high in fibre, which can help support digestion. Sarson can also help prevent winter constipation and support heart health," Dr. Chopra mentioned.

2. Kachhi haldi

The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, helping to modulate the immune system. Regular consumption may improve the body's immune response and readiness to counter infections. According to Dr. Chopra, turmeric can also help ensure healthy skin.

3. Dates

"Dates provide natural warmth and instant energy. They are rich in iron, potassium, and magnesium. Dates can boost stamina, immunity, digestion, and gut health. Snack on dates during winter for seasonal fatigue and recovery," wrote Dr. Chopra.

4. Amla or Indian Gooseberry

"Amla is one of the richest sources of vitamin C. It supports skin, hair, and immunity. Unlike most fruits, amla's vitamin C doesn't oxidise easily after cutting," explained Dr. Chopra. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help to strengthen the immune response and improve overall health.

5. Til or sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are naturally thermogenic. They are high in calcium, which helps strengthen bones and joints. Sesame seeds are also rich in zinc, which is important for immune function. They also contain healthy fats and vitamins like B and E. Additionally, sesame seeds are high in antioxidants like sesamin and sesamolin that help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting overall immune health.

Incorporating these seasonal foods into your diet not only provides essential nutrients that support your immune system but also helps maintain a balanced and diverse diet that can contribute to better health. Eating with the seasons ensures that you are getting the freshest and most nutritious foods available, which is key for supporting and enhancing immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.