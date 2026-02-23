Nutritionist Shares Why Exercising May Not Lead To Weight Loss And How Lifestyle Changes Can Help

Sweating at the gym daily for one hour and still no sign of losing weight? You are not alone. This is one of the most common problems people are currently dealing with. Despite altering the exercise charts and attempting various training processes, the struggle remains the same. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal opens up about how to deal with the same problem. She shares, “Let me tell you a story that changed the way my clients lost weight.”

The nutritionist explains that her client did almost everything in the gym, but the weight remained the same. Agarwal adds, “She trained hard for one hour every single day, but the weight wouldn't budge. She believed that it was enough for fat loss.” But according to her, there lies an underlying problem which leads to no change in the scale.

Talking about the same, she shares, “The rest 23 hours were filled with skipped meals, blood sugar spikes, poor sleep and high stress levels.” These are the vital contributing factors that disrupt hunger hormones, increase insulin resistance, reduce metabolism, and increase cravings, which, in turn, are potential reasons for fat storage.

Calling the body's metabolism process a “24-hour engine driven by hormones”, the nutritionist explains, “Hormones respond to the whole day (from food consumption to other practises), not just that one hour you sweat in the gym.”

Citing the same technique, she reveals how it became effective. “So when we fixed her 23 hours with balanced meals, adequate protein, good micronutrients in the diet and good quality sleep, her metabolism finally responded,”

She adds in the caption, “We didn't change her workout. We fixed her routine outside the gym.”

Essential Factors For Weight Loss

Balanced meals promote fullness for longer, reducing cravings that can lead to weight gain.

Adequate protein-rich diets boost metabolism and reduce muscle loss.

Good micronutrients in the diet reduce inflammation and promote overall metabolic health.

Good-quality sleep regulates hunger hormones and reduces cravings for high-calorie foods.

The nutritionist concludes the video, mentioning, “The gym sets the spark, but the other 23 hours decide whether the fat is stored or burned. Well, consistency outside the gym is where the real fat loss happens.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.