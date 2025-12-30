From Nuts To Protein Bars: Gut Doctor Rates Top Snacking Options

Choosing snacks wisely helps fill nutritional gaps, stabilises energy levels, and supports long-term health. Healthy snacking promotes overall health by providing essential nutrients that help meet daily dietary requirements. "Not all snacks are created equal. Some genuinely support your gut microbiome and keep inflammation low, while others may quietly trigger bloating, acidity, gut irritation, energy crashes, and cravings - even if they're marketed as healthy," says Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popular gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities. In an Instagram post, he rates some common snacks based on how they impact your gut health, digestion, bloating, energy levels, and blood sugar balance.

Doctor rates common snacks: Here's the list

1. Seeds - 10/10

"Seeds like basil, flax, and chia seeds are fibre-rich and contain anti-inflammatory properties," says Dr. Sethi. Fibre helps support digestive health and regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, these seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory effects and heart health benefits. Incorporating these seeds into your diet can boost overall nutrient intake and promote better health.

2. Nuts - 10/10

Nuts are a powerhouse of healthy fats, fibre, and protein, which together provide sustained energy levels. The healthy fats in nuts can help reduce bad cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease. Additionally, the fibre aids in digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, which can help in weight management. Including a variety of nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios can offer a range of essential nutrients.

3. Greek yogurt - 9/10

"Greek yogurt contains protein and probiotics; make sure you buy the unsweetened varieties. Dahi is excellent as well," said Dr. Sethi. Probiotics can help maintain a balanced gut microbiome, which has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including improved digestion and enhanced immune function. Dahi, or traditional yogurt, offers similar benefits and is a great alternative.

4. Fruits with nut butters - 8/10

Combining fruits with nut butters provides a balance of fibre and healthy fats. The fibre from the fruit aids in slowing down the absorption of sugars, which helps to control blood sugar spikes. Nut butter adds protein and healthy fats, making this combination a satisfying and nutritious snack that keeps you full longer.

5. Roasted chickpeas - 8/10

Roasted chickpeas are a great source of plant protein and resistant starch, which can support digestive health and promote feelings of fullness. They are also rich in fibre, which can aid in digestion and contribute to good heart health. This snack is crunchy, flavourful, and highly nutritious.

6. Dark chocolate - 7/10

Despite its reputation as a treat, dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can benefit heart health and improve circulation. However, it's important to control portion sizes, as it can be calorie-dense.

7. Air-popped popcorn - 7/10

Air-popped popcorn is a whole grain snack that is high in fibre and low in calories, making it an excellent choice for healthy snacking. However, be cautious about the flavourings. Dr. Sethis recommends that you avoid movie theater varieties that are often laden with unhealthy oils and additives. Seasoning with spices or nutritional yeast can enhance flavour while keeping it healthy.

8. Protein bars - 5/10

"Protein bars are convenient but are often ultra-processed with hidden sugars and seed oils," explains Dr. Sethi. It's important to read labels carefully and choose bars that have minimal, whole food ingredients without unnecessary additives.

9. Crackers and chips - 3/10

Most crackers and chips are made from refined carbohydrates and often contain unhealthy seed oils. These snacks can lead to quick spikes in blood sugar and do not provide significant nutritional value.

10. Cookies and candies - 1/10

Cookies and candies are typically high in sugar and refined carbs, which can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels with little to no nutritional benefit for the gut. These types of snacks often lack fibre and protein, making them less satisfying and potentially leading to overeating.

Choosing nutrient-dense snacks can enhance your diet and support energy levels without compromising on health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.