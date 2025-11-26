Nutritionist Lists Wholesome Winter Snacks To Keep You Full And Energised

Winter desires – particularly for warm, sweet "meetha" – become nearly unavoidable as temperatures drop and appetites increase. However, winter munching does not have to interfere with your nutritional goals, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra. The season is all about "warmth, comfort, and steady energy," and the right homemade snacks can offer exactly that without relying on packaged food.

In a recent Instagram post, Lovneet Batra notes that many individuals tend to look for "more food or meetha during winters," which is a normal reaction as the body requires more energy to stay warm. However, making thoughtful decisions helps maintain steady energy levels and control cravings.

“Winter snacking doesn't need to be boring … the right snacks can keep you full, fuelled and craving-free without relying on anything processed,” the nutritionist writes in the caption.

With a combination of protein, fibre, healthy fats and slow-releasing carbohydrates, Lovneet Batra suggests four wholesome, easy, winter-perfect snacks to help people make smarter choices this season.

1. High-Protein Oats and Peanut Butter Cookies

First on her list are high-protein oats and peanut butter cookies, designed to support slow glucose release and “keep you energised for long hours.” Nut butter and oats provide a blend of healthy fats and complex carbs that maintain stable blood sugar levels and extend energy.

2. Savoury Millet and Seed Crack Bites

These crack bites are a high-fibre substitute for traditional chips and promote satiety and digestion, as they are packed with nutrient-dense seeds and whole grains. These treats also align with India's growing revival of traditional grains, with millets gaining recognition for their nutritional value.

3. Roasted Chickpea Flour Ladoo (Protein Ladoo)

Lovneet Batra suggests roasted chickpea flour ladoo, or protein ladoo, for those who want something sweet without compromising health. These ladoos, rich in iron, protein and healthy fats, provide a warming effect ideal for winter. They are "perfect for those winter hunger pangs," she mentions.

4. Coconut and Sesame Jaggery Balls

Another winter-friendly treat on her list is coconut and sesame jaggery balls. These nutrient-dense sweets blend unrefined jaggery, warming sesame seeds and mineral-rich coconut – a combination traditionally valued in Indian homes for boosting vitality and supporting digestion during winter.

Lovneet Batra adds that the practicality of these four snacks makes them especially beneficial.

In summary, if you choose the right foods, snacking can be warm, cosy, and highly nutritious. That is exactly what Lovneet's carefully curated list offers: tasty, comforting and healthful solutions to curb cravings throughout the season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.