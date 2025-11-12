These Peanut Butter-Date Bites Are A Perfect Snack For Your Gut And Liver

Snacking is an important part of a balanced diet. It serves as a bridge between meals that can help maintain energy levels and prevent excessive hunger pangs. When done right, it can contribute to improved metabolism and overall nutrition. However, most individuals choose unhealthy snacking options, which can detract from their health goals. While these snacks are convenient, they are typically high in sugar, unhealthy fats and salt. Popular choices like chips, cookies, and sugary beverages are easy to grab but offer little in terms of nutritional value and can lead to energy crashes, increased hunger, and may result in unhealthy weight gain over time. Therefore, it is essential to choose snacks wisely.

Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a gut and liver-friendly snack that you can prepare in just 5 steps.

5 steps to prepare peanut butter date bites

"Most people think snacks have to be junk. As a gastroenterologist, I strongly disagree. Here's how I make my peanut butter-date bites, a gut and liver-friendly snack in 5 simple steps," he said in an Instagram video. Here are the 5 simple steps he shared:

1. Start with a few dates. They are naturally sweet, packed with fibre, which is food for the good bacteria in the gut.

2. Slice them open and remove the pits. This makes the perfect pocket for a healthy filling.

3. Add a spoon of natural peanut butter. The protein and healthy fats help balance the natural sugars in dates.

4. Sprinkle in ground flaxseed powder. It adds fibre, omega-3s and an extra boost for gut and heart health.

5. Close them up and chill for 10-15 minutes. You will have chewy, nutrient-packed bites that you can grab anytime.

Healthy snacking provides an opportunity to incorporate nutrient-rich foods into your diet, helping to meet daily nutrient requirements. Foods that are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats can keep you satisfied for longer and help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Choosing snacks like peanut butter date bites exemplifies healthy snacking. This snack combines the natural sweetness of dates with protein and healthy fats from peanut butter. Dates are rich in vitamins and minerals, while peanut butter provides protein and heart-healthy fats. This combination not only satisfies hunger but also offers sustained energy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.