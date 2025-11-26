Are Packaged Ready-To-Cook Snacks Unhealthy? Here's What Science Says

In the fast-paced workday, eating a quick, satisfying snack is the modern reality for many busy Indians who cannot manage the time to cook and consume fresh meals daily or pay out of pocket for expensive meals that can be ordered in daily. With over 60% of people consuming ready-to-eat snacks on a daily basis, it is necessary to know what exactly is in the snack packets stored in the kitchen cabinet or the refrigerator's frozen section. From instant noodles and frozen parathas, to packaged bhujia (fried potato) and makhanas, there are many ready-to-eat or cook options that offer an instant energy boost, but at what cost? What packages most often don't disclose, but research does, is the fact that long-term consumption of packaged, ultra-processed foods can lead to major health issues like obesity and heart disease. As urban families, students, and professionals are turning to these foods for convenience, it becomes necessary to know what ingredients are present in packaged snacks that can cause health problems.

What Is In Packaged Snacks?

Not all packaged foods contain health damaging substances, as certain packaged snacks can be healthy. The ingredients used to make packaged snacks determine how healthy a packaged snack can be. While the large majority of ready-to-cook snacks fall into the ultra-processed foods category, it is important to be cautious of the health risks. India has an ever-growing processed food market, which is indicative of the boom in the demand for ready-to-eat snacks.

The packets of convenience have the following components that can pose great health risks: