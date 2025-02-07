5 Tips To Minimise Your Intake Of Processed Foods

Processed foods refer to food items that have been altered from their original form through various methods, such as canning, freezing, refrigeration, dehydration or the addition of various ingredients. Processed foods are usually considered unhealthy. However, not all processed foods are bad. In some cases, processing is necessary to preserve food and make it safe for consumption (like pasteurisation).

While, many processed foods contain additives, preservatives, artificial flavours and high levels of sugars, fats, and sodium. These are also less nutritious.

Too much consumption of highly processed foods can make you gain weight, contribute to digestive issues, trigger nutritional deficiencies and may increase the risk of chronic diseases.

Reducing the consumption of highly processed foods is one of the effective ways to boost health and overall well-being. Here are some ways to minimise the use of highly processed foods and load your diet with whole foods.

Ways to avoid processed foods

1. Cook at home

Preparing meals from scratch allows you to choose ingredients of your choice, making it easier to avoid processed elements. Start with simple recipes and enjoy the process.

2. Choose whole foods

Focus on purchasing whole foods, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins. These foods are less processed and more nutritious.

3. Read labels

When purchasing packaged foods read labels carefully. Whenever possible, avoid foods with lots of sodium, trans fat or added sugar.

4. Snack wisely

Instead of reaching for processed snacks, keep healthy snacks handy, such as fresh fruit, yogurt, hummus with veggies, or homemade energy bars.

5. Plan meals ahead

Creating a weekly meal plan can help prevent last-minute decisions that often encourage consumption of convenience foods that are highly processed. Make a grocery list and stick to whole ingredients.

While processed foods can offer convenience, their long-term health effects can be detrimental. Choosing minimally processed options and incorporating whole foods can help improve your health. Try these strategies to reduce your reliance on processed foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.