Targeted D3 Supplements May Cut Repeat Heart Attack Risk By 50%, Finds Groundbreaking Study

For those who have suffered a heart attack, the risk of a second attack looms large, which can be terrifying. But, there is great news for heart disease patients as a key finding from the TARGET-D trial by Intermountain Health suggests that targeted Vitamin D3 supplementation is associated with a 50% reduction in the risk of a second heart attack. This study focuses on patients who have had their first myocardial infarction, which is a medical name to refer to a heart attack. In this cardiac event, the blood flow to a part of the heart muscle is blocked, leading to tissue damage.

While previous studies on Vitamin D3 and heart health have suggested mixed results, it is essential to note that this is a preliminary finding presented at The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions (2025), but it has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. The key difference in existing studies is that this study used personalized, targeted dosing of Vitamin D3 to maintain optimal levels in your body as per the individual's need.

As some people need more Vitamin D3 supplementation than others, depending on their lifestyle and exposure to the sun, and dietary habits, that can influence the exact level of Vitamin D3 in their bodies. Despite India being a tropical country with abundant sunshine, which is essential for Vitamin D3 synthesis, deficiency remains widespread. So, it is important that you need to know your Vitamin D3 levels as a deficiency can make your body lack other nutrients. This is because if you are deficient in Vitamin D3, then the overall nutrient absorption in your body will be effected as well. Let's find out exactly what you need to know about this ground-breaking study.

A Deeper Look At The Trageted Vitamin D3 Trial

The study was performed on about 630 people who mostly had low Vitamin D3 levels, with about 87% of the people under scrutiny. Another pre-existing health condition the study participants had was that they were enrolled within one month of having their first heart attack.

The goal of this study was to take a targeted approach to supplement Vitamin D3 into their bodies and assess how a targeted approach can make a difference in preventing another attack. The study used 40 nanograms (ng/mL) for blood levels, and the researchers didn't use a one-size-fits-all approach for all the participants. They adjusted each dosage starting at 5,000 IU, which is the starting dosage, and adjusted as per individual needs and maintaining the target level.

The Key Findings

The researchers noted that upon taking a targeted approach to supplement Vitamin D3, the heart attack risk was slashed by half in the study participant pool. There were two groups in this study, where one group was the main control group, who were given targeted Vitamin D3 supplementation, while the other group was given a generic dosage of Vitamin D3. This was done in order to compare how a targeted approach to Vitamin D3 supplementation can provide different results when compared with a generic approach.

Why Personalized Dosing Was The Game-Changer?

The cardiologists have praised the study's design as past trials failed because they gave the same dose of Vitamin D3 to everyone without checking their blood levels. Ironically, this study addressed this deficiency.

The results stood at 3.8 % in the generic group, while the control group with targeted Vitamin D3 supplementation had a 7.9 % success rate. There is an important caveat to note that this treatment didn't significantly reduce the risk of overall cardiovascular events like stroke or heart failure. The target was to assess whether a targeted approach to Vitamin D3 supplementation can make a difference in preventing another heart attack.

How Does Vitamin D3 Help Reduce Heart Attack Risk?

Here are some of the ways that an optimal level of Vitamin D3 helps in mitigating heart disease risk:

Decreasing chronic inflammation ( a major factor in heart disease)

Potentially helping to lower blood pressure.

Improving the overall health of the heart's arteries, as plaque formation in the heart causes heart attacks.

Actionable Advice: If you have had a heart attack or are at high risk, do not self-medicate; consult a medical professional and get blood work done to figure out a targeted approach to Vitamin D3 supplementation.

It is important to note that Vitamin D3 is responsible for heart health, but the deficiency is not the sole cause of a heart attack. However, correcting a deficiency in high-risk patients, like those who have had a heart attack, is a preventive clinical practice.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.