Vitamin D Deficiency Increasing In India; Here's How To Overcome It

Vitamin D deficiency is increasingly common in India, despite being a tropical country with abundant sunlight. This paradox is mainly due to modern indoor lifestyles, increased use of sunscreens, air pollution blocking UVB rays, and cultural practices like wearing full-body clothing. Vitamin D plays a vital role in calcium absorption, bone health, immune function, and mood regulation. A deficiency can lead to weak bones, fatigue, muscle pain, low immunity, and in severe cases, conditions like rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. Fortunately, with conscious lifestyle and dietary changes, Vitamin D levels can be improved effectively. Keep reading as we share tips to help you manage vitamin D deficiency.

10 Tips for Indians to overcome Vitamin D deficiency

1. Get sunlight exposure daily

Expose your face, arms, and legs to direct morning sunlight (between 7–10 AM) for about 10 to 30 minutes, depending on your skin tone. Avoid sunscreen during this time, as it blocks UVB rays essential for Vitamin D production. Regular exposure helps the skin naturally synthesise Vitamin D3.

2. Include fortified foods in your diet

Consume foods fortified with Vitamin D, such as fortified milk, yogurt, orange juice, and breakfast cereals. In India, many packaged dairy products and plant-based milks now come fortified, which is a helpful dietary source especially for vegetarians.

3. Eat fatty fish weekly

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are excellent natural sources of Vitamin D. Including them in your meals two to three times a week can significantly improve your Vitamin D status, especially when sunlight exposure is limited.

4. Use cod liver oil

Cod liver oil is an old but effective source of Vitamin D. Just one teaspoon can provide more than the daily requirement. It's particularly helpful during winter or monsoon when sun exposure drops.

5. Include egg yolks in meals

Egg yolks contain moderate amounts of Vitamin D. Including 1–2 whole eggs a few times a week is a simple way for vegetarians (who consume eggs) to boost their intake naturally.

6. Add mushrooms exposed to sunlight

Certain mushrooms, like maitake and UV-exposed button mushrooms, can produce Vitamin D2 when exposed to sunlight. Drying mushrooms in the sun for a few hours before cooking can increase their Vitamin D content significantly.

7. Take vitamin D supplements when necessary

If levels are critically low, doctors often prescribe Vitamin D3 supplements (cholecalciferol) in weekly or monthly doses. Always follow a healthcare professional's guidance regarding dosage and duration to avoid toxicity.

8. Practice outdoor activities regularly

Walking, gardening, exercising, or yoga in open areas during early sunlight hours encourages regular UVB exposure. It also builds a routine around natural light, which supports both Vitamin D synthesis and mental well-being.

9. Reduce air pollution exposure when possible

Air pollution blocks UVB rays, reducing Vitamin D synthesis. Try to spend time in less polluted open spaces like parks or on terraces when the air quality is better especially after rains when pollution levels temporarily dip.

Make it a point to get your Vitamin D levels checked at least once a year, especially if you feel symptoms like fatigue, frequent colds, or bone discomfort. Regular testing ensures you catch any drop early and treat it proactively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.