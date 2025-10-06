"Vitamin D Deficiency Is Usually Silent," AIIMS, Harvard Doctor Reveals Early Signs And Ways To Fix It

Vitamin D, often called the sunshine vitamin, is a crucial protector of your health. It plays an essential role in overall well-being, particularly in supporting bone health. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, a mineral essential for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth. Without adequate vitamin D, bones can become thin, brittle, or even deformed, triggering the risk of conditions like rickets in children or osteoporosis in adults. Beyond bone health, vitamin D also contributes to a healthy immune system. Some studies also suggest a strong link between vitamin D and mental and emotional well-being, indicating that sufficient levels can improve mood and support brain function. This essential nutrient is vital for several key bodily functions, and its significance cannot be overstated. However, vitamin D deficiency is quite common and in most cases it remains undiagnosed for years.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared the earliest signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. In an Instagram video titled "5 things you didn't know about vitamin D," he revealed a few facts about vitamin D and tips to maintain optimal levels. Keep reading to know all the details.

Vitamin D Deficiency: Signs and Symptoms

"Vitamin D deficiency is usually silent. You can be low on vitamin D for years without any obvious symptoms," Dr. Said said in the video.

"It often shows up as fatigue, low mood, and frequent infections," he mentioned. Other symptoms of low levels of vitamin D include:

Back and bone pain

Slow wound healing

Hair fall

Muscle pain

Anxiety and depression

Weight gain

How to boost vitamin D levels

Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. "The best source is natural - 10 to 30 mins of mid-day sun with arms and legs exposed can generate 1000-2000 IU of vitamin D," Dr Sethi explained.

What are the food sources?

Fatty fishes like salmon, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified foods are a few food sources of vitamin D. However, Dr. Sethi mentioned that "you need to eat piles of salmon, tuna, eggs or mushrooms just to match the vitamin D your skin makes in 15 minutes of sun."

He further added that sunlight is the best source of vitamin D and "food sources are rare."

Should you consider supplements?

If you are deficient, supplementation can help boost levels effectively. However, supplements should be taken under medical supervision only. If consumed in excess, too much vitamin D can do more harm than good. "Too much vitamin D can backfire. High-dose supplements can cause kidney problems. The sweet spot is 600 to 800 IU on a daily basis for most adults, but always check with your doctor first," Dr. Sethi advised.

In short, vitamin D is essential for a strong body, a balanced immune system, and a healthy mind. Making sure you get enough of it is a simple yet powerful way to support long-term health. Highlighting the crucial role of vitamin D, Dr. Sethi says, "It is not just a vitamin; it works more like a hormone in your body, controlling over 200 genes."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.