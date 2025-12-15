8 Doctor-Recommended Snacks That Can Help Boost Gut Health

While most individuals pay attention to planning breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks are often neglected. Snacking plays a vital role in a balanced diet, as it helps maintain energy levels, curbs hunger between meals, and can even contribute to overall nutrient intake. Healthy snacking is particularly important for transforming overall health and supporting gut health. When you choose the right snacks, you provide your body with essential nutrients that can enhance digestion and promote a healthy gut microbiome. Therefore, it is crucial to choose snacks rich in dietary fibre, probiotics, and other nutrients that support gut health. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a popular gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram and shared a list of snacks that can help boost gut health and support bowel regularity. Keep reading for all the details.

8 Gut-healthy snacks you must try

"I am a board-certified gastroenterologist and here are eight gut-healthy snacks I eat for bowel regularity," Dr. Sethi wrote in the post.

1. Kiwi fruit

This small fruit is packed with vitamin C and dietary fibre, which helps support digestion. Kiwis also contain enzymes like actinidin that can aid in breaking down proteins, making them a beneficial snack for gut health. "Two kiwis a day have been shown in studies to improve stool frequency and soften stools, thanks to their unique fibre and actinidin enzyme," Dr. Sethi wrote.

2. Papaya

Papaya is rich in fibre and papain, a natural digestive enzyme that helps break down proteins and ease bloating. Around 1 cup of papaya contains 3 g of fibre and other essential nutrients.

3. Greek yogurt

Yogurt is packed with probiotics that feed healthy gut bacteria. It is also loaded with protein and calcium, which is about 16 g of protein and 190 mg of calcium per three/fourth cup serving. Greek yogurt can help regulate digestion, support gut health, and provide a creamy base for healthy toppings like fruits or nuts.

4. Almonds and other nuts

Nuts are great sources of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They can promote feelings of fullness, reduce overall calorie intake, and support gut health by feeding the beneficial bacteria in your digestive system. "A half-cup of almonds gives 15 g protein and 8 g fibre; they help produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that fuels colon cells," mentioned Dr. Sethi.

5. Kefir

A fermented dairy product, kefir is rich in probiotics, which are essential for fostering a healthy gut microbiome. According to Dr. Sethi, kefir contains 50-plus strains of probiotics for gut diversity. Regular consumption of kefir can improve digestion, boost immunity, and may even help alleviate some digestive issues.

6. Hummus and veggie sticks

Chickpea-based hummus delivers both fibre and protein, feeding your good gut bugs.Pairing hummus with crunchy vegetables like carrots or bell peppers creates a satisfying snack that boosts fibre intake and promotes a healthy gut.

7. Apples

"One medium apple has 4 g of fibre plus pectin, a prebiotic that promotes healthy gut bacteria and stool regularity," explains Dr Sethi. This classic snacking option contains a range of vitamins and antioxidants.

8. Berry with walnut combo

Berries, such as blueberries or raspberries, are high in antioxidants and fibre. When paired with walnuts, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, this combo can support both gut health and overall well-being. They are also known to reduce gut inflammation.

Incorporating these gut-friendly snacks into your daily routine can enhance digestion, improve your microbiome, and contribute to better health outcomes. Remember, the key to healthy snacking is to opt for whole, nutrient-rich foods that provide lasting energy and nourishment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.