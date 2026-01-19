Keeping Bedroom Dark At Night May Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease And Improve Sleep Quality: Study

Sleep has a major influence on your overall health and well-being. It is very important that you get good, deep sleep as it helps to improve your health and keep diseases at bay. A lot of people struggle to fall asleep to stay asleep for long. A poor sleep can impact your health and increase your risk of diseases. Therefore, people who don't sleep well tend to use different ways to sleep better. These can be dim light, soft music, keeping the fan switched on even during days it is not required, or the television playing. A recent study has revealed that people who're exposed to light while sleeping have an increased risk of heart disease.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, included nearly 89,000 people aged 41 and above. These participants wore light sensors on their wrists and the researchers then tracked their risk of heart disease over the next 9.5 years. This helped them get an insight into the night-time environment rather than relying on memory or self-reporting alone.

The study found that people with the highest exposure to night-time light had higher risks of coronary artery disease, stroke, atrial fibrillation, heart attack, and heart failure. The researchers said that this link was there even when they adjusted for other common heart-related risks, such as smoking or high blood pressure, and sleep-related factors, such as when and how long the participants typically slept.

Participants who had the highest night-time light exposure had the highest risks. When compared with participants who slept in complete darkness, they were 56 per cent more likely to develop heart failure and 47 per cent more likely to suffer a heart attack. The researchers also found that the risk of coronary artery disease increased by 32 per cent, while stroke risk increased by 30 per cent.

While the explanation for these results isn't completely clear, researchers say that night-time light exposure can disrupt sleep as well as the body's circadian rhythm. Both of these can influence cardiovascular risk. The researchers say that even low levels of light send mixed signals to the brain which can have an impact on the body, preventing it from fully restoring itself during sleep. When you don't get good sleep, it can affect hormonal balance, metabolism, blood pressure and blood sugar, among others. All of these factors combined can affect your heart health, which eventually increases the risk of heart disease.

The authors said, "Night light exposure was a significant risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease in adults over 40." They also said that reducing light at night could be a simple and low-cost prevention strategy to improve sleep and reduce cardiac risks.

Professor Frank Scheer, a neuroscientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and one of the study's authors, said, "There's really no downside to keeping the bedroom dark. A very dim light for safety is fine, but bright light has no benefit during sleep."

How To Get Good Sleep At Night

Switch off any bright light that can interfere with your sleep quality. Also, here are some other ways to get good sleep.

Consistent Schedule: Follow a fixed time for bed and wake times daily, even on weekends. This can regulate your circadian rhythm.

Follow a fixed time for bed and wake times daily, even on weekends. This can regulate your circadian rhythm. Sleep Environment: Keep your bedroom cool (60-67 degrees Farhenheit), dark, and quiet using blackout curtains. This can help reduce any disruptions.

Keep your bedroom cool (60-67 degrees Farhenheit), dark, and quiet using blackout curtains. This can help reduce any disruptions. Limit Screen Time: Avoid screens at least one hour before bed as blue light impacts melatonin production. Replace this with reading.

Avoid screens at least one hour before bed as blue light impacts melatonin production. Replace this with reading. Mindful Eating Habits: Skip caffeine after noon, heavy meals, or alcohol close to bedtime as they disrupt your sleep cycle.

Skip caffeine after noon, heavy meals, or alcohol close to bedtime as they disrupt your sleep cycle. Daily Exercise: Engage in 30 minutes of moderate activity like yoga or walking earlier in the day, not right before bed.

Engage in 30 minutes of moderate activity like yoga or walking earlier in the day, not right before bed. Nap Strategically: Limit naps to 20-30 minutes before 3 PM if needed, avoiding longer or later ones as it can impact your night-time sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.