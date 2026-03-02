Insomnia And Sleep Apnoea Together Increase Risk Of Heart Disease, Finds Study

A recent study found that adults who suffer from both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnoea have a significantly higher risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease (CVD) when compared to those who have only one of the conditions. The study was conducted by researchers at the Yale School of Medicine (YSM) and published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. For the study, the researchers analysed data from nearly 1 million post-9/11 U.S. veterans. CVDs are the leading causes of death across the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

CVDs cause an estimated 19.8 million deaths which is nearly 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. The findings of the study say that improving sleep can help protect heart health. The researchers found that people with the combination insomnia and obstructive sleep apnoea, called comorbid insomnia and sleep apnea (COMISA), had a particularly high risk.

Allison Gaffey, PhD, assistant professor of medicine (cardiovascular medicine) at YSM and first author of the paper, said, "We spend an enormous amount of time managing cardiovascular disease downstream, but far less time addressing more upstream modifiable risk factors. Sleep disturbances, which are common in the veteran population, are often treated as secondary problems."

How Insomnia and Sleep Apnea Impact Heart

In most cases, both the conditions are diagnosed and treated separately. However, a lot of people suffer from these conditions simultaneously, which can impact health severely. Gaffey said, "These conditions don't just coexist politely. Treating one while ignoring the other is a bit like bailing water out of a boat without fixing the leak."

Poor sleep can impact cardiovascular health because when you sleep your heart and blood vessels have time to rest, repair, and reset. Andrey Zinchuk, MD, MHS, associate professor of medicine (pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine) at YSM and senior author of the paper, said, "Sleep touches every single part of our existence. Oftentimes, it is neglected even though it has such an important impact on our lives."

The authors say that when sleep is disrupted due to frequent awakenings, shorter sleep duration, or pauses in breathing, the cardiovascular system loses critical recovery time. They say that without this nightly reset, the heart and blood vessels cannot properly adapt and restore balance.

Tips To Protect Cardiac Health

Gaffey says, "We wanted to know whether COMISA mattered early in the cardiovascular risk trajectory, rather than decades later when disease is already established." According to Gaffey, ongoing sleep problems should not be dismissed as minor frustrations. Over time, it places a measurable strain on your cardiovascular system," she adds.

The researchers recommend evaluating sleep as routinely as other major cardiovascular risk factors. Insomnia and sleep apnea should be assessed together instead of in isolation. Because sleep problems are common, measurable, and treatable, identifying and addressing them early could significantly alter the course of cardiovascular disease.

Other ways to protect cardiac health include:

Heart-Healthy Diet: Eat whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds while reducing salt, processed items, trans fats, and sugars. This will help reduce cholesterol buildup, manage blood pressure, and prevent artery blockages. Regular Exercise: Aim for 30-60 minutes of moderate activity most days of the week, like brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or yoga. Physical activity helps strengthen the heart, improve circulation, lower blood pressure, and manage weight, all of which help to reduce strain. Quit Smoking: Avoid all tobacco and secondhand smoke, as they damage blood vessels, spike heart rate, and drop oxygen levels. Quitting can provide rapid benefits, including better vessel health within weeks, doubling protection against heart risks. Manage Key Metrics: Regularly check cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar through screenings like lipid profiles or ECGs. High levels silently harm arteries. Make sure to manage them through diet, exercise, and medicines if needed. Sleep and Stress Relief: Get 7-8 hours of quality sleep nightly to prevent inflammation and pressure spikes. Practice yoga, meditation, or deep breathing to regulate stress hormones, steady heart rhythm, and improve recovery. Limit Alcohol: Drink moderately or not at all, as it can raise blood pressure and damage vessels. Combined with these habits, it helps to reduce overall cardiac strain.

