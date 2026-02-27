When Oestrogen Drops, Your Heart Pays The Price: Here's What You Need To Know

Most people associate oestrogen with reproductive health, periods and menopause. But this powerful hormone does far more than regulate the menstrual cycle. It also plays a crucial role in protecting your heart. When oestrogen levels fall, especially during menopause, your cardiovascular risk can quietly rise. As per a study in Journal of the American College of Cardiology, later cited by Circulation in 2019, researchers found that 69% of young women with coronary artery disease had low oestrogen levels, compared with only 29% of women without heart disease. It becomes important to undersatand this connection which can help women take timely steps to protect their long-term health.

How oestrogen protects the heart

The main role of oestrogen is to support heart health in several important ways. It helps keep blood vessels flexible, allows them to expand and contract easily. This flexibility supports healthy blood flow and stable blood pressure. According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, estrogen exerts strong antioxidant activity, dampens inflammation, promotes vasorelaxation, and modulates gene expression within both the cardiovascular system and the heart.

The hormone also has a positive effect on cholesterol levels. It tends to increase HDL, often called the "good" cholesterol, and reduce LDL, the "bad" cholesterol that can build up in arteries. In addition, oestrogen has anti-inflammatory properties, which may help limit damage to blood vessel walls. Before menopause, women generally have a lower risk of heart disease compared to men of the same age. This protective edge is largely due to the presence of oestrogen.

What happens when oestrogen drops

During perimenopause and menopause, oestrogen levels decline significantly. This shift can trigger a series of changes that affect heart health. Blood vessels may become stiffer, making it harder for blood to flow smoothly. LDL cholesterol levels may rise, while HDL levels may fall. Fat distribution in the body can also change, with more fat accumulating around the abdomen. Abdominal fat is strongly linked to increased cardiovascular risk.

As a result, the risk of conditions such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and stroke begins to climb after menopause. In fact, heart disease becomes the leading cause of death in women worldwide.

Symptoms are not always typical

One major challenge is that heart disease symptoms in women are often different from the classic signs seen in men. While chest pain can occur, women may also experience:

Unusual fatigue

Shortness of breath

Nausea or indigestion

Jaw, neck or back pain

Dizziness

These symptoms can be subtle and are sometimes dismissed as stress, anxiety or menopause itself. This delay in recognising warning signs can be dangerous.

Other risk factors that add up

A drop in oestrogen is only one part of the picture. Other risk factors can compound the problem, including:

Smoking Diabetes High blood pressure Obesity Sedentary lifestyle Family history of heart disease

After menopause, these factors may have a stronger impact on overall risk.

What you can do to protect your heart

The good news is that lifestyle choices can make a powerful difference.

1. Prioritise regular exercise and proper diet

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming or dancing can strengthen the heart and improve circulation. Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds. Include healthy fats such as those found in olive oil and fatty fish. Limit processed foods, excess salt and added sugars.

2. Monitor your numbers

Keep track of your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, especially after the age of 40. Regular health checks help detect problems early.

3. Manage stress and sleep

Chronic stress and poor sleep can worsen heart risk. Try relaxation techniques, yoga, deep breathing or simply carving out quiet time each day.

4. Discuss medical options with your doctor

For some women, hormone replacement therapy may be considered. However, it is not suitable for everyone and should be discussed carefully with a healthcare professional based on individual risk factors.

Oestrogen does more than support reproductive health. It plays a vital role in keeping the heart and blood vessels healthy. When levels decline, especially during menopause, the risk of cardiovascular disease increases.

The key is awareness. By understanding how hormonal changes affect your heart, you can take proactive steps to reduce risk. Regular check-ups, healthy habits and early attention to symptoms can help ensure that as oestrogen drops, your heart does not have to pay the price.

