Perimenopause Can Begin In Your Late 30s: Nutritionist Shares Diet Tips To Manage Symptoms

Hormonal changes do not suddenly begin in your 40s. For many women, subtle shifts start much earlier – often in the late 30s – but are easily brushed aside as everyday stress or exhaustion. Irregular periods, disturbed sleep, night sweats, anxiety, mood swings and persistent fatigue are frequently blamed on work pressure or burnout. However, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, these symptoms may actually point to the early stages of perimenopause, the transitional phase before menopause marked by fluctuating hormones.

In her recent Instagram post, Lovneet Batra explains that ongoing tiredness or low energy, heavy or irregular periods, poor sleep or night sweats, and mood changes such as anxiety and irritability should not be dismissed as lifestyle-related stress alone. These could, in fact, be early signs of hormonal changes associated with perimenopause.

“Many women think perimenopause starts much later – but symptoms can begin as in your late 30s. Many women experience symptoms long before they label it as perimenopause,” the nutritionist mentions in the caption.

Highlighting the role of nutrition, Lovneet Batra stresses that the right food choices can help support hormonal balance during this phase. "Food can really help you stay ahead," she says, adding that women should focus on incorporating three key food groups into their daily meals to manage symptoms and support overall well-being.

Foods Rich in Phytoestrogens

The first category includes foods rich in phytoestrogens – plant compounds that mimic oestrogen in the body and help ease hormonal fluctuations. Batra recommends adding beans, tofu and edamame to regular meals.

These foods contain isoflavones, which act as selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs). They help buffer oestrogen highs and lows, a common occurrence during early perimenopause, by gently binding to oestrogen receptors.

Foods Rich in Omega-3 Fats

The second important group is omega-3-rich foods, known for their anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for brain, heart and hormonal health. Batra suggests options like salmon, flax seeds, sabja (basil) seeds and ghee.

Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce low-grade inflammation, support brain and nervous system function, and may improve mood, sleep quality and joint discomfort – issues often reported during perimenopause.

Foods That Provide Enough Fibre

Lastly, the nutritionist underlines the importance of adequate fibre intake, especially from leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower. These foods aid oestrogen detoxification and support gut health, allowing the body to metabolise and eliminate excess hormones more efficiently.

Cruciferous vegetables also contain compounds like sulforaphane and indole-3-carbinol, which help regulate oestrogen metabolism in a safer and more balanced way.

Lovneet Batra's message is clear: nourishing the body with the right balance of fats, fibre and phytoestrogens early on can significantly ease symptoms later. “Perimenopause is not a sudden switch – it's a transition,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.