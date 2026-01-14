Poor Eating Habits In Childhood Can Lead To Early Heart Disease: Doctor Explains How

Heart disease is often perceived as a problem of adulthood. Nevertheless, research increasingly shows its roots lie much earlier. Poor eating habits in childhood, like diets high in sugar, fat, and excess calories, coupled with low fibre intake, can silently damage blood vessels and accelerate the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). By adolescence, signs such as stiffened arteries and higher blood pressure may already be evident, setting the stage for premature heart attacks and strokes. The danger is even more pressing in India, where coronary artery disease strikes 5-10 years earlier than in Western populations, and up to 16 per cent of cases occur in people under 45. This makes childhood nutrition no longer a mere matter of growth and development. Rather, it has now evolved into a critical determinant of long-term heart health. Essentially, the choices made early in life can shape the difference between resilience and risk in adulthood.

How Childhood Diet Shapes The Heart

The damage caused by unhealthy diets starts much earlier than most imagine. Arteries, which carry oxygen-rich blood to the body, naturally stiffen with age. Nonetheless, diets packed with sugar, refined carbohydrates as well as fats can accelerate this stiffening even in children. Research from the University of Bristol found that children with high-calorie, low-fibre diets at ages seven and ten displayed significantly stiffer arteries by 17.

More often than not, this vascular damage is silent. Atherosclerosis, the gradual build-up of fatty deposits inside arteries, can begin in childhood. Over the years, it can progress without symptoms. By early adulthood, this hidden damage can be severe enough to cause angina, heart attacks or strokes. In India, the median age of the first heart attack is just 53. This, in turn, underscores how early lifestyle factors take a toll while emphasising childhood diet as a powerful predictor of premature illness.

Protective Eating and Early Habits

If poor dietary choices increase CVD risk, healthier eating patterns offer the opposite effect. Children who followed diets resembling the Mediterranean pattern, i.e., rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, fish, and unsaturated fats, usually have more elastic arteries in adolescence. Similarly, diets high in anti-inflammatory foods such as berries, nuts, seeds, and colourful vegetables help to reduce early vascular stiffness.

Meanwhile, eating habits formed in early life can provide long-term protection. Balanced diets supply the fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that help regulate cholesterol, control blood pressure, and support vascular health. Prevention strategies for children should focus on limiting processed and fried foods, reducing salt and sugar, and encouraging regular intake of whole grains, legumes, and fresh produce. Schools and families, as the primary settings for habit development, play a crucial role in embedding healthy behaviours into daily life.

The Indian Reality and Lifestyle Factors

India faces a unique vulnerability in the fight against early heart disease. CAD strikes Indians five to ten years earlier than Western populations, and projections suggest that 62 million Indians will have CAD, including 23 million below 40 years. Rising childhood obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and dependence on processed foods are aggravating the problem.

Traditional risk factors such as low levels of good cholesterol (HDL), abdominal obesity, and diabetes are increasingly detected in younger populations. Additionally, socioeconomic factors further shape dietary access. Families with limited resources often depend on inexpensive packaged foods that are calorie-dense but nutrient-poor. Apart from food, environmental and cultural influences also matter. Urban areas with limited recreational spaces, aggressive junk food marketing, along with high academic stress all contribute to unhealthy routines. Tackling childhood diet and lifestyle, therefore, requires both individual action and systemic support to make nutritious choices more affordable and accessible.

Why is Urgent Action Needed?

The long-term implications of disregarding childhood nutrition goes far beyond individual health. Heart disease, being one of the leading causes of premature death globally, imposes heavy economic costs through healthcare expenses plus lost productivity. In the Indian context, the impact is usually severe as CAD disproportionately affects working-age adults.

Investing in prevention from childhood has therefore emerged as an effective solution than treating disease in adulthood. Public health measures, including limiting junk food marketing, reducing salt and sugar in processed foods as well as promoting awareness about heart-friendly diets are essential. On a household level, consistent actions such as minimising fried food intake, substituting saturated fats with healthier oils, and incorporating fruits and vegetables daily can significantly enhance nutritional outcomes.

Protecting Hearts from the Start

Childhood diets have lasting consequences on cardiovascular health. Excess sugar, fat, and processed foods do more than affect weight. They accelerate arterial damage and raise the risk of heart disease in early adulthood. For India, where CAD already strikes younger and more aggressively than elsewhere, the urgency is greater than ever. Promoting balanced diets and physical activity, together with creating supportive environments for healthy choices, are critical to safeguarding young hearts. Prevention must begin early, because the habits built in childhood can decide whether the future holds resilience or vulnerability. Protecting hearts from the start is the most powerful way to reduce the burden of heart disease for generations to come.

(Dr. Irfan Yaqoob Batt, Senior Consultant & Head of Department, Kailash Hospital, Dehradun)

