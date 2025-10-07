Add These Foods To Your Kid's Diet For Proper Growth

Growth is not just about calories. For a child to gain healthy height and build brain capacity they need: good-quality protein for muscle and organ growth, iron and zinc for brain development and immune function, calcium and vitamin D for bones, essential fats especially long-chain omega-3s for brain and vision, iodine for thyroid and neurodevelopment, and a range of vitamins A, C, folate that help absorption and tissue repair. Public-health trials and meta-analyses show that improving intake of these nutrients through foods or, where appropriate, fortified staples reduces stunting and improves cognitive outcomes. WHO and national guidance also prioritise dietary diversity and timely complementary feeding as essential to child growth. Keep reading as we share foods you can add to your kid's diet for better health and proper growth.

10 foods to add to a child's diet

1. Milk and dairy

Dairy supplies high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin B12 and other growth-supporting nutrients. Studies show milk/dairy intake is associated with increases in body weight and lean mass and with reductions in stunting where dairy intake is low. Dairy also improves bone mineral accrual in growing children.

2. Eggs

Eggs are a low-cost, complete source of protein, choline (which is important for brain), iron and other micronutrients. Randomised trials and studies reported improved linear growth and reduced stunting when eggs were added during complementary feeding.

3. Lentils and pulses

Pulses provide plant protein, fibre, folate, iron and zinc, all useful in growth and development. They are affordable and culturally familiar in India Observational and intervention studies support pulses as part of balanced complementary feeding. Proper soaking and cooking improves digestibility and nutrient availability.

4. Iron-rich foods

Iron is critical for brain development and cognitive function. Studies link iron-deficiency anaemia in infancy to poorer cognitive and motor outcomes. Heme-iron from meat is absorbed better, while pairing plant iron with vitamin C–rich foods improves absorption. Try small portions of minced meat in curries, palak dal with lemon, fruit on the side to boost iron absorption.

5. Oily fish or other omega-3 sources

Long-chain omega-3s (DHA & EPA) support brain development, visual maturation and may aid cognitive outcomes. Studies find dietary omega-3s are helpful in early brain development and school-age function.

6. Nuts and seeds

Concentrated sources of healthy fats, protein, zinc and vitamin E. Nuts/seeds support overall energy intake and micronutrients important for growth; ground or pasted forms are easier for young kids. Opt for peanut chutney, sesame (til) laddoo made with jaggery, almond paste mixed into smoothies/yoghurt.

7. Whole grains

Whole grains add energy, fibre and micronutrients and is an effective population strategy to reduce deficiencies. Indian millets are nutrient-rich and suit local diets. ICMR-NIN guidance emphasises food variety and millets in child diets. Try millet khichdi, fortified maize/rice porridge, multi-grain roti.

8. Bright orange vegetables and dark leafy greens

Vitamin A from orange vegetables supports vision and immunity; folate and iron in greens help growth and development. Vitamin-A sufficiency is linked to lower infectious disease burden, which in turn supports better growth.

9. Fruits rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C improves iron absorption from plant sources and contributes antioxidants and micronutrients that support immunity and tissue repair. WHO and national infant-feeding guidance highlight variety and fruit inclusion.

10. Iodised salt

Iodine is essential for thyroid hormone synthesis and early brain development. Studies suggest iodisation programs prevent intellectual impairment and improve cognitive outcomes. Ensuring use of iodised salt in recommended amounts is a cost-effective public health step. Use iodised salt in home cooking as per recommended amounts; include small fish occasionally where culturally acceptable.

At the end of the day, kids don't need “fancy” or exotic superfoods. They need a balanced plate that consistently delivers the building blocks of growth. Milk, eggs, pulses, fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, and small amounts of animal-source foods where possible together cover most of the nutrients their growing bodies and brains demand. Science clearly shows that these foods help reduce stunting, support better cognitive development, and build stronger bones and immunity. For Indian parents, the real challenge often lies in making these choices accessible, affordable, and acceptable to a child's palate. The good news? With simple tweaks like pairing iron-rich dals with vitamin C fruits, using iodised salt in cooking, or slipping in extra vegetables into rotis and curries, you can make everyday meals a lot more nutrient-dense. Building variety and balance into your child's diet early not only supports healthy growth today but also sets the stage for long-term eating habits and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

