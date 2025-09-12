Boost Your Kid's Immunity, Digestion And Overall Health With These 3 Common Spices

We all know that kids often fall sick during seasonal changes. From coughs and colds to stomach upsets, parents usually end up rushing to the pharmacy. But sometimes, the best solutions are sitting right in your kitchen shelves. Everyday spices that we use for flavour can also act as powerful protectors for children's health.

On Monday, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared an Instagram video where she highlighted three such spices. She explained how these can not only add taste to food but also support your child's immunity, digestion and overall well-being.

3 spices to boost immunity

1. Raw Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric has always been known as a natural healer. Nmami pointed out that raw turmeric has antibacterial properties that help the body fight infections and reduce inflammation. A simple trick makes it even more effective. She said, “Raw turmeric is better absorbed when you have it with good fats or black pepper.” That means adding it to warm milk, mixing it with ghee, or pairing it with black pepper can help your child get the most out of it.

2. Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

Cumin is another common spice with big benefits. Kids often complain about gas or bloating, and jeera helps relieve these problems while also supporting digestion. Nmami explained that cumin is packed with iron and antioxidants, which also improve nutrient absorption. You can add it easily to rice, curries, or in tadka – it is mild in taste but very effective in function.

3. Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

Ajwain is a kitchen remedy many grandmothers swear by. Nmami suggested that even a pinch of it can go a long way. It is known to ease stomach aches, heaviness and indigestion. Chewing a few seeds with warm water or adding a small amount to chapati dough can give instant relief. Apart from calming the stomach, ajwain also strengthens the gut.

These spices are proof that health does not always need to come from a pharmacy. Simple, everyday ingredients can play a strong role in building a child's immunity and keeping common troubles at bay. As Nmami summed up, sometimes the remedies are right in your kitchen.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.