5 Easy Ways To Add More Protein To Your Kids' Diet

Protein is an essential macronutrient for your child's growth and overall development. Protein, also known as the building block of the body helps with the recovery and repair of tissues in the muscles, skin, hair, nails and organs. It also plays a vital role in producing enzymes and hormones. Additionally, protein helps support a strong immune system, which is especially important for kids as they grow. Protein deficiency can cause fatigue, poor concentration, poor growth, bone and joint pain and slow healing of wounds in children. With small changes in diet, you can help your kids get enough protein and prevent deficiency.

Here are some ways to add more protein to your kids' diet:

1. Buy protein-rich snacks

Healthy snacking helps provide energy and beats hunger pangs between meals. Look for protein bars, smoothies with protein powder, or even cottage cheese as snacking options throughout the day.

2. Include eggs

Eggs are a versatile, affordable and complete source of protein. Along with protein, eggs are also a great source of vitamin D, selenium and vitamin B12. They can be served scrambled, boiled, in an omelet or even baked into dishes.

3. Focus on dairy products

Milk and milk products are essential for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. Milk, cheese, and yogurt are great sources of protein.

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are power-packed with essential nutrients. From almonds to chia seeds, nuts and seeds provide good amount of plant-based protein and healthy fats.

Kids can snack on them or have nut butter on whole-grain bread or apple slices.

5. Make protein-rich parathas

Kids love eating parathas for breakfast. Stuff them with protein-rick filling like paneer, dal, soya and more. You can serve them with curd to boost overall protein intake.

Other protein-rich foods: Foods like lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are packed with protein. Chicken, salmon and whole grains are some other good sources of protein.

Add these protein sources to your diet and keep meals varied and enjoyable to help ensure that kids get the protein they need for their growth and development.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.