Women's Day 2026: Why Migraines And Stroke Risk Are Higher In Women

Migraines are often dismissed as "just headaches," but for millions of women they are a serious neurological condition that can significantly disrupt daily life. Beyond intense head pain, migraines can bring nausea, sensitivity to light and sound, visual disturbances and fatigue that may last for hours or even days. Research shows that women are disproportionately affected. According to the World Health Organization, migraine is among the most common neurological disorders globally and affects women nearly three times more often than men.

Scientists believe hormonal fluctuations, particularly involving the hormone estrogen, play a major role in this gender difference. Changes in hormone levels during menstruation, pregnancy and menopause can influence migraine patterns and trigger attacks.

Some forms of migraine may also carry broader health implications. Studies suggest that women who experience migraine with aura, a type of migraine that causes visual disturbances or tingling sensations before the headache begins, may have a higher risk of stroke.

On International Women's Day, neurologists say it is important to recognise migraines not only as a painful condition but also as a potential indicator of broader cardiovascular health risks.

Why Migraines Are More Common In Women

Hormones play a significant role in migraine risk and frequency among women. Dr Murali Chekuri, Consultant Neurologist at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, explains that hormonal changes during different stages of life can influence migraine patterns.

"Migraines are often dismissed as 'just headaches,' but for many women they represent a chronic neurological disorder that disrupts daily life. Studies show that women experience migraines almost three times more often than men," says Dr Chekuri.

One key factor is estrogen, a hormone that fluctuates throughout a woman's life. "Estrogen functions as a major hormone that triggers migraine episodes. Many women experience menstrual migraines because estrogen levels drop suddenly just before their period," he explains. Research shows that up to 60% of women with migraines report attacks linked to their menstrual cycle, often referred to as menstrual migraines.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can also affect migraines. "Pregnancy can influence migraines in different ways. Some women experience relief due to more stable hormone levels, while others continue to have attacks, particularly in the early months," Dr Chekuri says.

Similarly, during the perimenopausal transition, hormonal fluctuations may temporarily worsen migraine frequency before stabilising after menopause.

What Is Migraine With Aura?

Not all migraines are the same. One important subtype is migraine with aura, which occurs in about 25-30% of migraine patients.

Aura symptoms may include:

Flashing lights or zigzag patterns in vision

Temporary blind spots

Tingling sensations in the face or hands

Difficulty speaking

These symptoms typically occur 20-60 minutes before the headache phase. According to neurologists, this form of migraine is particularly important because it may signal a higher risk of certain vascular conditions.

The Link Between Migraines And Stroke

Several large studies have found an association between migraine with aura and increased stroke risk, particularly in women. A major meta-analysis published in the British Medical Journal reported that people with migraine with aura have approximately twice the risk of ischemic stroke compared with those without migraines.

Dr Chekuri notes that although the absolute risk remains relatively low for most young women, certain factors can amplify the danger. "Migraine with aura, where patients experience visual disturbances, flashing lights or tingling sensations before the headache, has been shown to raise stroke risk," he says. However, he emphasises that additional health conditions often play a key role.

Risk Factors That Can Increase Stroke Risk

Experts say migraine alone is rarely the sole cause of stroke. The risk increases when it combines with other cardiovascular risk factors. Dr Chekuri explains: "Women who experience migraines, especially migraine with aura, face higher stroke risk when they also have conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, high cholesterol or a sedentary lifestyle."

Research from the American Heart Association has similarly highlighted that the combination of migraine with aura and lifestyle risk factors significantly increases stroke risk. Certain hormonal contraceptives may also contribute to the risk in specific cases. "Some women who smoke or have uncontrolled blood pressure face additional risks when using certain hormonal contraceptives," Dr Chekuri adds. Because of this, doctors often carefully evaluate migraine history before prescribing hormonal birth control.

Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

While occasional migraines may be manageable, experts warn that frequent or severe symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor. Dr Chekuri advises: "Women who experience continuous migraine symptoms should consult a healthcare provider instead of relying only on over-the-counter pain medications. Timely diagnosis allows doctors to offer preventive treatment options and lifestyle strategies."

Some warning signs that require medical attention include:

Sudden changes in migraine pattern

Severe headaches with neurological symptoms

Headaches that worsen over time

Migraines accompanied by weakness or difficulty speaking

How Women Can Reduce Their Risk

Neurologists say several lifestyle measures can help reduce migraine frequency and associated health risks. Dr Chekuri highlights the importance of preventive care: "Early screening and regular health check-ups are crucial. Monitoring blood pressure, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active and quitting smoking can significantly reduce complications."

Other recommended strategies include:

Maintaining regular sleep patterns

Managing stress levels

Staying hydrated

Identifying and avoiding personal migraine triggers

In some cases, doctors may prescribe preventive medications to reduce migraine frequency

Migraines are far more than temporary headaches for many women. They represent a complex neurological condition influenced by hormonal changes, lifestyle factors and genetic predisposition. While most migraine sufferers will never experience a stroke, understanding the link between migraine with aura and cardiovascular risk is important for early prevention. Regular health check-ups, healthy lifestyle habits and proper medical care can help women manage migraines while protecting long-term brain and heart health.

As Dr Chekuri emphasises: "Understanding how hormonal changes influence migraines, and how migraines may signal broader health risks, can empower women to take proactive steps to protect their health." On International Women's Day, experts say raising awareness about migraines is an important step toward improving women's neurological and cardiovascular health.

