Women's Day 2026: Top Scholarships, Free Courses And Grants For Indian Women

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while highlighting the need for greater gender equality. Marking the occasion, several institutions and organisations have announced scholarships, fellowships, and tuition-free programmes aimed at expanding educational and career opportunities for women in India.

From fully funded international scholarships in science and technology to free management programmes and research fellowships, these initiatives aim to strengthen women's participation in higher education, leadership, and innovation.

British Council Offers Fully Funded STEM Scholarships For Women

The British Council is offering fully funded scholarships to women for pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses in the UK for the 2026-27 academic year.

The initiative seeks to increase women's participation in science and innovation while promoting a more diverse and gender-balanced STEM ecosystem globally.

Each scholarship is valued at a minimum of 40,000 pounds (approximately Rs 36.16 lakh) and covers tuition fees, living expenses, travel and visa costs, health coverage, and English language support.

Selected candidates will study at leading UK universities known for their research and academic excellence, including:

University of Edinburgh

University of Glasgow

University of Manchester

Queen Mary University of London

Brunel University London

Apart from financial support, the programme focuses on long-term career development by enabling scholars to build professional networks and collaborate with international research communities through alumni engagement.

Applicants can apply to more than one participating university, though separate applications are required for each institution. Eligibility criteria, application procedures, and deadlines vary across universities.

UPES Launches 1,000 Fully Free Online MBA Scholarships For Women

Meanwhile, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, has launched the '1,000 Women - 1,000 Dreams' initiative to mark International Women's Day 2026.

Under the programme, the university will provide 1,000 full tuition fee waivers for its Online MBA programme to meritorious women across India.

The scholarships are divided across three priority categories:

Women from Armed Forces backgrounds:

UPES has allocated 300 scholarships for women associated with the Armed Forces. This includes 100 each for serving women personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with spouses and daughters of serving or retired defence personnel.

Women in Tech and Start-ups:

A total of 250 scholarships are reserved for women working in technology companies or founding start-ups, sectors where women remain underrepresented.

Open category:

The remaining 450 scholarships will be available to women across India, including eligible female staff and employees of UPES, with no restrictions based on sector or background.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Sunil Rai, Vice-Chancellor of UPES, said the programme aims to remove financial barriers and expand leadership opportunities for women.

"Every woman deserves access to the tools that unlock leadership. With '1,000 Women - 1,000 Dreams', we are removing cost as a barrier to ambition," he said.

The initiative builds on the university's broader women empowerment programme Project Shakti, launched in 2020 and aligned with

Sustainable Development Goal 5 on Gender Equality.

Applications for the scholarships are currently open on the university's official website.

Government Scholarships And Fellowships For Women

Women students can also explore several scholarships and fellowships listed on the India Science, Technology and Innovation (ISTI) portal. These programmes are aimed at supporting women across undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and postdoctoral levels.

Key scholarships and fellowships include:

INSPIRE - SHE (Scholarship for Higher Education)

Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

PRAGATI Scholarship for Girl Students for Technical Education

WISE SCOPE Fellowship

UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship for Women Candidates

WIDUSHI - Women's Instinct for Developing and Ushering in Scientific Heights & Innovation

WISE Post-Doctoral Fellowship (WISE-PDF)

Women Scientist Scheme-A (WOS-A)

Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B)

Women Scientist Scheme-C (WOS-C)

These schemes are supported by government bodies including the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, University Grants Commission, and All India Council for Technical Education.

Expanding Opportunities For Women In Education And Research

Many of these initiatives are designed not only to provide financial support but also to encourage women to enter fields where they remain underrepresented, particularly in science, technology, entrepreneurship, and research.

With scholarships, fellowships, and free degree programmes being introduced by universities, government agencies, and international organisations, women in India have a growing number of opportunities to pursue higher education, build careers, and participate in global academic and professional landscapes.