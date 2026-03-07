International Women's Day 2026: 10 Indian Women Who Changed The Country

International Women's Day 2026: International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic achievements made by women. The day serves as an opportunity to inspire efforts to end gender biases and discrimination and achieve gender equality.

As we celebrate this day under the theme, "Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls," we honour the trailblazers who dismantled barriers and redefined what's possible. From the peaks of Everest to the far reaches of space, these 10 Indian icons represent the spirit of resilience and excellence.

Bachendri Pal

Bachendri Pal became the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest on May 23, 1984. The journey to the top of the world was fraught with danger as an avalanche destroyed the camp, injuring several of the team and almost crushing Bachendri. Despite the near-death experience, Pal completed the summit. She was awarded the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, in 2019.

Kalpana Chawla

Born in Haryana's Karnal on March 17, 1962, Kalpana Chawla became the first Indian woman to go to space. Chawla was selected by NASA in December 1994, and in November 1996, she was assigned as mission specialist and prime robotic arm operator on STS-87. Chawla died on February 1, 2003, when Space Shuttle Columbia and her crew perished during entry, 16 minutes before the scheduled landing.

Tessy Thomas

Known as the 'Missile Woman of India', Tessy Thomas is the first woman scientist to lead a missile project in the country. She was the project director for Agni-IV, which was successfully tested in 2011 before going on to head the Agni V project. The 5,000 km range, long-range, nuclear-capable missile was tested successfully in 2012 under Thomas' guidance.

Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi is a retired Indian police officer and social activist who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to join the officer ranks of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972. For her prison reforms in Tihar Jail as the inspector general, she was conferred the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1994. She most recently served as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from May 2016 to February 2021.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw founded Biocon in 1978 in a Bengaluru garage with a limited capital of Rs 10,000. Overcoming gender bias and funding challenges, she created India's first biotech startup that delivers affordable insulin and cancer drugs to over 120 countries

Anandi Gopal Joshi

Born in Kalyan in present-day Maharashtra's Thane district on March 31, 1865, Anandi Gopal Joshi is considered India's first female doctor. She obtained a degree in Western medicine, graduating from the Woman's Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1886. After returning to India, she was appointed as the physician-in-charge at the Albert Edward Hospital in Kohlapur.

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami

In 2023, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami made history by becoming the first woman Air Force officer to assume command of a frontline combat unit. She was selected to lead a missile squadron in the western sector. Notably, in 2019, she achieved another milestone by becoming the inaugural woman officer in the Air Force to be promoted to the position of flight commander within a flying unit.

Mary Kom

A six-time World Amateur Boxing champion, Mary Kom overcame poverty and the challenges of motherhood to become an Olympic medalist. Her journey from Manipur to the world stage has inspired an entire generation to take up the boxing gloves and make India proud on the global stage.

Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. Held in Manila in the Philippines, the 1994 Miss Universe pageant featured contestants from across the world, but Sushmita Sen's grace, intelligence, and confidence made her win the title at just 18. After her reign as Miss Universe, Sen carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema, while the likes of Yukta Mookhey, Lara Dutta, and, most recently, Harnaaz Sandhu, followed her footsteps.

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal is the first Indian woman and first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, securing a historic bronze at the London 2012 Olympics. She became the world no. 1 player in singles badminton rankings in 2015. In 2015, the Indian badminton star clinched the silver medal after losing to Carolina Marina in the final at the BWF World Championships. She announced her retirement from the sport in January this year.