Women's Day: From Rail Safety To Female-Only Cabs, What's Available For Women's Protection In India

Women's Day 2026: International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic achievements made by women. The day serves as an opportunity to inspire efforts to end gender biases and discrimination and achieve gender equality. This year, the theme of International Women's Day 2026 is, Give To Gain, a campaign that highlights how collective generosity, whether through mentorship, funding, or advocacy, can fuel progress for everyone.

By investing resources and time into women's advancement, we can build a more resilient, interconnected global community. In India, this mission is supported by numerous initiatives, both at the national and state levels, designed to enhance safety and ensure women can thrive in every sphere of society.

Here Are Some Of The Safety Measures For Women Launched in India Over The Years:

Operation Meri Saheli

In 2020, the Indian Railways introduced dedicated teams of lady Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel who interact with women travelling alone. At present, 250 dedicated Meri Saheli teams comprising lady RPF personnel are being deployed across the Indian railway network. The Meri Saheli initiative was started as a pilot project in South Eastern Railway in September 2020 before being extended to all zones.

Women-Only Cabs and Autos

Available in cities like Kolkata and Delhi, these cabs are operated by female drivers specifically for female passengers. Ride-hailing services like Uber have introduced "Women Rider Preferred" features, allowing female passengers to request female drivers.

Saheli Pink Smart Card Scheme

Earlier this week, the Delhi government launched the Saheli Pink Smart Card Scheme, offering free bus travel for women. One of the key highlights of the scheme is integration, which means it can be used for travel in the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Women-Only Rail Coaches

Delhi Metro leads the pack when it comes to women's empowerment and safety with the first coach of a metro dedicated exclusively to women. In Mumbai local trains, dedicated sections or carriages are meant for women so that they can travel without hassle in peak hours.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2015, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme aims to end gender discrimination in India, particularly in states where the sex ratio has been skewed. The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is part of BBBP under which parents can open a bank account for their newborn girl child.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandhana Yojna

A cash incentive of Rs 5,000 in three instalments is paid directly to pregnant women and lactating mothers (PW&LM) for the first living child of the family, subject to them fulfilling specific conditions.

Kishori Shakti Yojna

The scheme aims to improve the nutritional and health status and self-development of girls in the age group of 11-18 years. It also helps train and equip the adolescent girl to improve/upgrade other life skills.