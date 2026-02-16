Nutritionist Explains How Hormonal Changes Influence Migraines In Women And Ways To Manage Them

Migraines are way more than just headaches. These complex neurological events remain deeply influenced by hormonal changes. For many women around the world, the journey from pre-period crashes to perimenopause chaos and the oversensitive menopause phase is marked with shifting migraine patterns, which reflect the evolving hormonal landscape of the body.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary suggests women should avoid going for quick fixes such as painkillers, herbal teas or anything else that promises fast relief. In a video posted on Instagram, she says, "One out of four women get migraines and that's not because of stress. It is because of estrogen. When she drops suddenly, the brain gets irritated, and that can turn into a migraine. It's basically very hormone-driven, but it looks different in each phase.

Common Types Of Migraine And How To Deal With Them

1. Pre-period (PMS) Migraines

Just before your period, estrogen drops really fast and that shuts down serotonin, which is your pain brake. Now, when there is no brake, then it means that the nerves fire more easily. That's how migraine starts, even if nothing else is wrong.

Instead of going on painkillers, get on 400-600 mg Magnesium glycinate after you ovulate. This will help in calming your nerves. You can also take 400-600 mg of magnesium citrate if you are someone who is very constipated. "Constipation can sometimes get worse close to our periods. So, it will help you a lot."

2. Perimenopause Migraine

In this, estrogen is not low; you are just chaotic and that's what affects all the other hormones. Basically, it affects your mood, calmness, focus and pain. All of this gets messy as inflammation also rises. That's why migraine during perimenopause can feel more frequent, more intense and harder to predict.

How to identify it? Rashi shares that this migraine can be identified when it happens on one side. What helps here is daily estrogen regulation, with 40-160 mg of black cohosh and 100-300 mg of CoQ 10. She further advises people not to take these without involving a medical expert.

3. Menopause Migraine

When you reach menopause, estrogen is low, but it is stable. So, the migraine might reduce for some women, but for others, years of hormonal chaos have made the pain pathways oversensitive and then the brain also learns the migraine pattern. This still happens without the change in estrogen. By this time, women get used to taking painkillers or relying on herbal teas so that the pain subsides on its own. Instead, try 150mg-300mg of the Chinese herb, Dong Quai. It inhibits inflammation and reduces migraine frequency

"Migraines are your body's reaction to a hormonal shift. The solution is stability and not quick fixes," Rashi concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.