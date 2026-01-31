9 Hacks To Relieve Tension Headaches Within Minutes

Tension headaches are the sudden onset of pain that is often triggered by stress, poor posture, and prolonged screen time. According to the Frontiers journal, tension-type headaches are among the most common primary headache disorders in India, affecting an estimated 20 to 25% of the adult population. In urban regions like Delhi NCR, prevalence rates are particularly high, with surveys indicating that nearly 1 in 4 adults report recurrent tension headaches. These headaches can be painful to deal with, so if you are someone who is suffering from a tension headache or you tend to develop one after a stressful day in the office or by studying for long hours, then you need to try out these quick hacks. Each of these hacks is backed by science and can effectively reduce your headache when practised consistently.

9 Quick Hacks To Relieve Tension Headaches

1. Hydration Boost

The core root cause of a tension headache is the lack of water in your body. According to the Current Pain and Headache Reports, which looked at the link between dehydration and headaches, it clearly specifies that dehydration is a recognised trigger for primary headache onset. So, if you feel a headache coming on, just drink a glass of clean drinking water. Another study this year from the BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health detailed that increasing daily water intake significantly reduced headache frequency and severity in children and teenagers, supporting hydration as an effective intervention. Here are some practical tips to boost your daily hydration:

Always keep a bottle of drinking water nearby for ease.

Consume hydrating foods that can supply your body with enough water.

2. Neck And Shoulder Stretches

By stretching your neck and shoulders periodically, you can relieve a tension headache. According to Frontiers in Neurology, neck and shoulder stretches can counter muscle tightness, improve your posture, and decrease stress-related strain on the cervical spine. Here are some practical ways to practise them:

Take your right arm and put it behind your head; you will feel a slight stretch that will relieve tension in your muscles.

Repeat this same exercise with the other arm, and you can feel your shoulders and neck muscles becoming lighter.

3. Cold Compress On Forehead

By placing a cold compress on your forehead in the right manner, you can relieve a tension headache. According to The Journal of Head and Face Pain, using a cold compress can work for headache management. Another study also noted that the triggers or initial signs of the acute migraine attack could be reduced by a cold compress. There are practical ways to use a cold compress, like:

You can use a cold ice pack; make sure it is sealed and has no holes. The exact temperature should be tested before placing it on your forehead.

Alternatively, you can use ice cubes from the fridge and wrap them securely in a cloth for the cold compress.

Note: Never apply ice directly to your forehead; make sure it has a barrier for protection.

4. Mindful Breathing (Pranayama)

The act of mindful breathing, or pranayama, can help reduce stress, muscle tension, and headache frequency. All of these factors, when kept under control, can help with tension headaches. According to the International Journal of Yoga, Physiotherapy and Physical Education, yoga practices, including mindful breathing and meditation, significantly reduced stress-related headache symptoms. Here are some practical tips to practise mindful breathing with ease:

Set a calm, peaceful environment for the practice to begin.

Start by inhaling and exhaling slowly, really focusing on your breath, and clear your mind of any thoughts or worries.

Repeat this practice as needed throughout the day, whenever you have time to gain a mind reset.

5. Massage Temples With Oil

The temples are the flat, sensitive areas on either side of your head that hold the key to relaxing. By using a massage oil, you can relax your muscles, improve blood circulation, and calm the nervous system effectively. According to the Evidence-Based Practice, documents that a peppermint oil massage on the temples is an effective, non-drug intervention for tension headaches. Here are the practical tips for using an oil suitable for your skin to massage your temples:

Apply 2 to 3 drops of oil to the temples, and make sure not to take more than this amount.

Massage gently in circular motions for 5 to 10 minutes.

If you combine an oil massage with deep breathing and hydration, you can get enhanced relief.

Avoid direct contact with the eyes; test for skin sensitivity before use, as some individuals may be allergic to the ingredients in the oil.

6. Screen Breaks (20-20-20 rule)

Screen breaks are an essential practice that requires active practice to notice their visible results. If you are experiencing a tension headache, then you may be prone to staring at your screen for too long. Extensive periods of work or study on digital screens require balance and an active approach to control the side effects, one of them being a tension headache. According to the International Journal of Clinical Studies and Medical Case Reports, excessive screen time and blue light exposure contribute to tension-type headaches, recommending structured screen breaks as a preventive measure. Here are some simple ways to practise taking screen breaks:

Every 20 minutes, set a timer to alert you to look at a subject that is 20 feet away from you.

If this screen break seems impossible, then you need to plan complete off-screen time to relieve the prolonged exposure to screens.

7. Warm Herbal Tea

A simple pause that warrants consuming a cup of warm herbal tea, like chamomile, ginger, and peppermint, could prove effective in relieving a tension headache. Each of the ingredients in warm herbal teas works together as an anti-inflammatory, muscle-relaxant, and stress-reducing mechanism. According to a systematic review and network meta-analysis of complementary and alternative medicine, herbal interventions, including chamomile and peppermint preparations, showed beneficial effects in tension-type headache management. To effectively make yourself a cup of warm herbal tea, you can follow these tips:

A herbal tea that agrees with your digestive system and lifestyle routine can be easily consumed daily.

Make sure the ingredients in it have no side effects for you to proceed with it to make it a part of your cool-down routine.

8. Correct Posture Reset

While working, studying, or even while lounging for fun on the couch, your posture determines if you can develop a tension headache. According to the Journal of Clinical Medicine, headache frequency and intensity are greatly impacted by your posture. To put less stress on your spine and reduce muscle tension, follow these tips:

Actively make a conscious effort to correct your posture, either by sitting erect or by using ergonomic accessories to reduce muscle tension.

Static sitting can cause muscle soreness and make the joints weaker, so correcting your posture is important.

9. Short Nap Or Meditation

According to the Journal of Headache and Pain, taking a short nap or meditating can drastically improve the frequency of a tension headache. Not only is a short nap effective for rewiring your brain and hitting refresh on your brain function, but it can also improve your quality of life. Here are some practical ways to take a short nap or meditate to relieve a tension headache:

Limit your nap duration to 20-30 minutes to avoid sleep inertia; it is best taken midday for effective results.

Practise 10 to 15 minutes of mindfulness breathing or guided relaxation daily to avoid getting tension headaches.

When To Seek Medical Help For Tension Headaches

Tension headaches can be painful to deal with and affect productivity and performance. While simple science-backed hacks can work, they have limitations. If you are experiencing the following, then you need to seek medical help:

Chronic tension headaches that last for more than 15 days a month.

If you have severe pain with nausea or vision issues, then definitely consult a medical professional.

Tension headaches can strike anytime; to combat their after-effects and relieve tension and soreness, certain science-based health hacks do work. But make sure you are not suffering for a long time; don't wait to seek medical treatment for relief.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.