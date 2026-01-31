Best Exercises For Knee Pain You Must Try

Knee pain has increasingly become a prevalent problem for many people today, often stemming from a mix of immediate injuries and long-term wear. With age, conditions like osteoarthritis can cause significant knee pain. This degenerative joint disease affects cartilage and can lead to increased pain and limited mobility. Repetitive activities or overexertion can also lead to wear and tear, resulting in pain, swelling, and stiffness. However, knee pain has now started affecting people of all age groups due to several factors. Sedentary lifestyles and rising rates of obesity are two main modern-day factors contributing to obesity. Additionally, injuries, poor posture, improper footwear and movement mechanics can exacerbate knee issues.

Best exercises for knee pain

Engaging in the right exercises can help alleviate knee pain and strengthen the muscles that support the knee. Exercise is often the most effective treatment for arthritic or chronic knee pain as it strengthens supporting muscles. Here are some effective exercises:

Strengthening exercises

1. Straight-Leg Raises

Lie on your back, bend one knee, and keep the other leg straight. Lift the straight leg slowly and hold for a few seconds before lowering it. This strengthens the quadriceps without putting strain on the knee.

2. Half Squats

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly lower your hips about 10 inches, as if sitting in a chair, keeping weight in your heels. Rise back up.

3. Calf Raises

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and slowly raise your heels off the ground, balancing on the balls of your feet. This exercise strengthens the calf muscles and improves stability.

4. Hamstring Curls

While standing, lift one heel toward your buttocks as far as comfortable. Hold for a few seconds and repeat.

5. Quad Sets

Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Tighten the muscles on the top of your thigh (quads) and hold for a few seconds, then relax. Repeat several times to amplify strength and stability.

Stretches for Flexibility

1. Heel Slides

Sit or lie down with your legs extended. Slowly slide your heel towards your buttock while keeping your foot on the ground. This increases the range of motion and flexibility.

2. Hamstring Stretch

Sit on the floor with legs straight. Reach forward toward your toes until you feel a gentle pull in the back of your thigh.

3. Calf Stretch

Face a wall, place your hands on it, and step one foot back. Keep your heel flat on the floor to stretch the lower leg.

Low-Impact Activities

For long-term joint health, switch to activities that are joint-friendly, like:

Swimming or water aerobics (excellent for reducing joint stress).

Stationary cycling to build strength without the pounding of running.

Walking on flat surfaces with supportive footwear.

Other tips to reduce knee pain

Alongside exercise, consider these strategies to further relieve knee pain:

Maintaining a healthy weight can significantly reduce stress on your knees.

Applying ice packs to the knee can reduce swelling and numb sharp pain.

Using knee sleeves or wraps can provide support and lessen swelling.

Elevating the knee can help reduce swelling after prolonged activity.

Using proper footwear or orthotic inserts can help align your knees and reduce pain.

Seeking help from a physical therapist can provide you with personalised exercises and treatment to manage your pain effectively.

By understanding the reasons behind knee pain and actively engaging in preventative measures, you can significantly enhance your quality of life and maintain mobility. While exercise can effectively help manage knee pain, consult a doctor before starting if you have a severe injury.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.