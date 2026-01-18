8 Effective Yoga Asanas To Strengthen Knees And Improve Mobility

Knee pain is becoming extremely common. Even young adults in their 40s suffer from knee pain. This can happen due to injuries like sprains, ligament damage, repetitive strain, or medical conditions like arthritis, gout, infections. All of these conditions lead to swelling, stiffness, instability, or clicking. Some might need medication or surgery that can help to improve strength in the knees. Other than these, yoga too, can benefit your knee.

Yoga for knees focuses on strengthening supporting muscles, improving flexibility and balance, and reducing the risk of injury. When you practice yoga regularly, it can help to strengthen your knees which can eventually help to improve mobility. Here are some yoga asanas that benefit your knees.

Yoga Asanas To Strengthen Knees

1. Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Stand with feet hip-width apart, bend knees as if sitting in a chair until thighs are almost parallel to the floor, keeping knees over ankles. Extend your arms overhead, engage core, and hold this pose for 5-10 breaths. This pose helps to strengthen the quadriceps and glutes, shifting weight to hips, which can ease knee pressure. Repeat this three times with rests in between. This can help to improve your stability.

2. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Keep your feet wide, turn right foot out 90 degrees, bend right knee over ankle while left leg straight and extend arms parallel to floor looking over front hand. Hold this pose for 5 breaths each side. It supports the quads, inner thighs, and hips, preventing inward knee drift for better alignment and load-bearing capacity. These dynamic knee bends help to activate the muscles.

3. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

Keep your feet wide apart, right foot turned out, reach right hand toward shin or floor while keeping your left arm upwards. Make sure to keep both legs engaged. Hold for 5 breaths, and then switch sides. It helps to tone inner quads and stretch the hamstrings, improving knee stability and flexibility around the joint.

4. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Lie on your back, keeping your knees bent and feet hip-width. Press feet down to lift hips and clasp hands underneath if possible. Hold this pose for 5-8 breaths and repeat 3 times. This pose activates glutes and hamstrings to control knee movement. It reduces absorbing stress and pain by strengthening posterior chain muscles.

5. Garland Pose (Malasana)

Keep your feet wide with toes out, squat low with heels down, press elbows on knees and keep palms near chest. Hold for 5 breaths. This deep squat stretches ankles and hips, improving the knee-supporting muscles safely.

6. Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

Stand on the right leg and place the left foot on the inner right thigh. Keep your hands in prayer or overhead and gaze fixed in front. Hold for 5 breaths on each side. The balancing engages all knee stabilisers, improving your sense of body and tones muscle for stability.

7. High Lunge (Anjaneyasana variation)

Step left foot back on ball of foot, bend right knee to 90 degrees over ankle and keep arms overhead. Hold or pulse knee for 5 breaths each side. This pose challenges the quads and core, mimicking functional movements to improve knee balance.

8. Goddess Pose (Utkata Konasana)

Keep your feet wide with your toes out, bend knees over ankles, and arms in prayer. Hold for 5 breaths, and lift heels optionally. This simultaneously strengthens both legs' adductors and abductors, improving knee alignment under load.

Practice these asanas 3-5 times every week, starting with 3-5 breaths per pose, and then progressing as your strength improves.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.