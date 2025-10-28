Rujuta Diwekar Shares Simple Squat Routine To Ease Knee, Back And Ankle Pain

Knee, back, and ankle pain have become common companions of modern life, often sneaking up on people who spend long hours sitting at desks, driving, or glued to their screens. Our increasingly sedentary routines have reduced the amount of natural movement our bodies are designed for, leading to stiffness, poor posture, and weakened muscles over time.

Constant sitting compresses the lower back, tightens the hips, and strains the joints, leaving many struggling with discomfort even during simple tasks such as bending, standing, or climbing stairs. While some try to find relief through expensive therapies or high-intensity workouts, the most effective solutions are often the simplest ones. One such solution, which requires no equipment, no gym membership, and only a few minutes of your day, is the squat.

In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a short and practical routine designed especially for people struggling with such mobility issues. Through her video, she shows two versions: the chair squat for beginners and the full squat for those with better flexibility. The idea, she says, is to “break your sitting” and keep the body active throughout the day.

For those with joint discomfort, Rujuta Diwekar recommends starting with the chair squat. She guides her viewers through the movement by asking them to rise from their chairs, lower themselves until they nearly touch it, and then stand up again. Demonstrating the squat once more, she encourages a slow and steady descent followed by a firm lift, engaging the hips on the way up. This exercise helps build strength in the muscles that support the knees and back, easing stiffness and reducing strain over time.

Once the body adapts, she advises moving to the full squat – going all the way down and standing up again, squeezing the hips on the way up. Whether one chooses chair squats or full squats, Rujuta Diwekar stresses the importance of regular practice and proper form.

Her caption reinforces the point: “If you have knee, back, and ankle issues, start with the chair squat. Focus on quality, not quantity. Add one squat every week, and don't do more than five at a time. We're looking at adding days, not reps.”

It is a simple yet effective reminder that small, consistent actions can make a big difference to overall health. So next time you pause for tea, take Rujuta Diwekar's cue – stand up, move a little, and give your joints the care they deserve.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.