Rujuta Diwekar Encourages Patients To Reclaim Their Identity Beyond Disease Labels

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared a message for those struggling with serious health conditions. Addressing the emotional and mental toll that illnesses can take, she reminded people that no disease, not even stage 4 cancer, diabetes, or liver cirrhosis, should define who they are. In an Instagram video, Diwekar began with her trademark "namaste" and revealed that she often receives emails from people asking, "Ma'am, I have stage 4 cancer, diabetes, or liver cirrhosis. What should I do? What can I eat?" Her advice was, "Do not associate your existence with any disease."

The nutritionist says that human existence is broad and complex, and is linked to one's culture, heritage, family, career, habits, and behaviour. Rujuta says that disease is only one aspect of life and not the complete picture, saying, "Our behaviour is our true identity."

She advises patients to put more emphasis on holistic living, which includes continuing to follow their hobbies, cultivating relationships, and keeping a sense of purpose. "For our disease, we should take treatment regularly and take medicines regularly," she advises.

"But the rest of our life - all those factors through which our identity is made - we should keep our commitment to them," Rujuta adds.

Rujuta also put focus on the significance of "ghar ka khana," or simple, home-cooked meals, as an important aspect of resilience and healing. "From home food, you will get all the strength that you require so that you can take your treatment properly and your recovery is also good," she says.

Taking to the caption of the post, Rujuta adds, "Our lives are bigger than one condition or disease that affects us." She asserts that "our zest for life, our regularity with treatment protocol and balanced home-cooked meals, can see us through the biggest health challenges that we or our loved ones may face."

The main takeaway is that while medicine treats the physical body, mindset and awareness are what nourish the soul. Rujuta adds that consistency, empathy, and common sense "always work."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.