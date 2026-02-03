7 Exercises That Can Strengthen Your Heart Muscle, Improve Cardiac Health

Your heart is one of the most important organs of the body. It pumps oxygenated blood to the body, helps in nutrient delivery in the body, sends oxygen-poor blood to the lungs, receives oxygen-rich blood from the lungs, and maintains blood pressure, among others. All of these functions are crucial as it helps to keep the body functioning. When any of these functions are impacted, it affects your overall health severely. Hence, it is crucial to keep the heart healthy and one of the ways to do so is daily physical activity.

When you engage in regular exercise and strength training, circulation improves which eventually lowers blood pressure and boosts endurance. This helps to strengthen the heart muscle and improve overall cardiac health. Here are some exercises that you should include in your daily workout routine to strengthen your heart muscle and improve cardiac health.

Exercises To Strengthen Heart Muscle And Improve Cardiac Health

1. Walking

Brisk walking is an easy, accessible and low-impact exercise that increases heart rate steadily, improving better blood flow and reducing the risk of heart disease. It strengthens the heart muscle by increasing its efficiency in pumping oxygenated blood throughout the body. Walking also helps in weight management and cholesterol balance. Start with 30 minutes daily at a pace wherein you can talk but singing is not. Gradually increase to 150 minutes weekly.

2. Swimming

Swimming gives you a full-body cardio that boosts heart health without straining the joints. This exercise is ideal for all fitness levels. It also enhances cardiac output by engaging large muscle groups, improving lung capacity, and lowering resting heart rate over time. Start with 20-30 minutes of laps, mixing strokes like freestyle or breaststroke, 3-4 times weekly.

3. Cycling

Cycling boosts cardiovascular endurance by increasing heart rate through rhythmic leg work. This also strengthens the heart's pumping action and improves arterial flexibility. It also helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels while increasing good cholesterol (HDL) levels. Aim for 30-45 minutes on a stationary bike or outdoors, maintaining moderate intensity. You can also include hills or inclines for added challenge.

4. Yoga

Specific yoga poses and flows, like Sun Salutations, can help improve heart health by combining breathwork with gentle cardio. This helps to reduce blood pressure and stress that tend to strain the heart. It also builds core strength and flexibility, which indirectly support cardiac health. Practice yoga for 20-40 minutes daily. Practice poses like Downward Dog and Warrior as these help to improve circulation.

5. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT alternates bursts of intense exercises with periods of recovery. This improves VO2 max level which is a key measure of heart strength and endurance by 38-79%. It also helps to burn fat efficiently and improve vascular health. Do 20-minute sessions: 30 seconds sprinting/jumping jacks followed by 30 seconds rest, repeated 8-10 times for 3 days every week.

6. Jump Squats

These exercises spike heart rate, fostering power that trains the heart to adapt to varying demands. It also improves circulation and lowers blood pressure. They target legs and core for metabolic boost. Stand feet shoulder-width, squat low, then explode upward, land softly and repeat 3 sets of 10-15 reps. Beginners can reduce jump height and do it 3 times weekly post-warmup.

7. Wall Sits

Isometric holds like wall sits help to build endurance in lower body muscles, indirectly strengthening the heart by sustaining increased heart rates and reducing risks of hypertension. They also enhance overall metabolic health without any equipment. Slide down a wall into a seated position (90-degree knees) and hold 30-60 seconds for 3-4 sets. Incorporate this into circuits 2-3 times weekly for cardiac gains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.