Is Your Blood Pressure Constantly High In Winter? These Diet And Lifestyle Factors Could Be The Culprit

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious health concern. It is a condition when the force of blood pushing against your artery walls is too high. When your blood pressure is high, your heart has to work harder to pump blood and eventually, this impacts your heart and arteries. In severe cases, it can lead to a heart attack or stroke. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that an estimated 1.4 billion adults between 30 and 79 years across the world suffered from hypertension in 2024. This represents 33 per cent of the population in this age range.

There are several factors that contribute to high blood pressure, and this includes your diet and physical activity level as well. When your sodium intake is too high, it causes fluid retention and blood vessel strain, which impacts your blood pressure. Along with high sodium, reduced physical activity during winter adds to the problem. Here are some diet and lifestyle factors that tend to elevate your blood pressure levels during winter.

Factors That Increase Your Blood Pressure Levels During Winters

1. High salt foods

Winter menus in many households tend to get heavier on salted snacks, papads, achaar, instant soups, packaged namkeens and processed meats. These foods are high in sodium, which causes water retention in the body, increasing blood volume and pressure inside blood vessels. Even traditional winter favourites like salted roasted nuts or extra achaar with parathas can increase your daily sodium intake far above recommended limits.

2. Winter delicacies

Cold weather, festivals and family gatherings tend to increase the intake of ghee-laden sweets, creamy gravies, fried snacks and bakery items. These high saturated-fat and trans-fat foods lead to weight gain, raise bad cholesterol and stiffen blood vessels. All of these contribute to increased blood pressure levels. Winter treats like gajar ka halwa are heavy on ghee and sugar. Deep-fried kachoris, bhature and creamy curries can be comforting but eating them frequently can increase your risk of hypertension.

3. Reduced physical activity

Shorter days and cold mornings means skipped walks, fewer outdoor workouts and more time under a blanket or at a desk. This reduces daily movement, calorie expenditure, which leads to gradual weight gain and impacts cardiovascular fitness. This makes it harder for the heart to work efficiently. Prolonged sitting also impairs blood vessel function and can increase risk of high blood pressure.

4. Winter weight gain

The combination of heavy food and less activity leads to a few extra winter kilos, especially around the abdomen. Fat around the waist is linked to insulin resistance and inflammation that can raise blood pressure. Even a modest weight gain can significantly impact readings in people with borderline or existing hypertension.

5. Caffeine, tea, and alcohol intake

Many people reach for extra cups of chai, coffee or energy drinks to stay warm during winter. And the increased social gatherings can lead to heavier alcohol use. Caffeine can cause a short-term spike in blood pressure, especially in those who are not used to high doses. Large intake during evening may disturb sleep, further stressing the cardiovascular system. Alcohol, when consumed in high amounts can raise blood pressure. It can also interact with blood pressure medicines.

6. Stress, poor sleep and indoor lifestyle

Winter can cause stress due to year-end deadlines, festive spending and family obligations. Also, the shorter days and less sunlight may worsen mood or seasonal sadness. Chronic stress activates the sympathetic nervous system and stress hormones, which tighten blood vessels and increase blood pressure levels. At the same time, late nights, screen time under blankets and irregular sleep schedules reduce sleep quality. And poor sleep is linked to high blood pressure.

