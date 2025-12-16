Surya Namaskar In Winter: Steps And Guide To Doing It Right

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is an asana that is known to have several health benefits. It is a dynamic sequence of 12 yoga poses that helps to build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. During winters, physical activities tend to reduce. Naturally, most people don't prefer exercising during this time. However, it is very important that you exercise regularly. When you don't, it leads to weight gain, increases your risk of diseases and other issues.

Surya Namaskar, if performed correctly, can be a full-body workout. During winter, when you don't feel working out, you can perform the Sun Salutations. You can do this exercise during sunrise at home, without any equipment. Here's a step-by-step guide to doing Surya Namaskar correctly.

Performing Surya Namaskar: Step-By-Step Guide

Pranamasana (Prayer Pose): Stand tall on the front of a mat keeping feet hip-width apart and big toes touching. Inhale deeply, join palms at heart center, keeping elbows flared wide to open chest. Exhale fully to bring focus and keep the spine neutral. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose): Inhale, sweep arms up overhead with palms facing each other, thumbs pointing back. Gently arch the spine backward from upper back, not lower, while lifting kneecaps and firming thighs. Look upward or forward to avoid neck strain. Lengthen side body completely. Hastapadasana (Standing Forward Bend): Exhale, hinge forward at hip creases (not waist), folding torso over thighs. Place fingertips or palms beside feet, or on shins/blocks if tight and keep your head relaxed. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose): Inhale, step right foot back into lunge, placing knee on mat if needed and left foot forward with knee stacked over ankle at 90 degrees. Drop your hips forward, square pelvis toward front, hands around left foot. Then lift the chest and look up between your eyebrows. Dandasana or Plank: Exhale, hop or step left foot back to align the body in a straight line from heels to crown, like a plank pose. Keep shoulders over wrists, engage quads and core to prevent hips from sagging. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Pose): Exhale, lower knees to mat, then chest and chin, keeping elbows tucked tight to sides and hips lifted slightly. Eight points touch: two feet, two knees, two hands, chest, chin. Keep arms straight in elbows. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Inhale, slide chest forward and up using back muscles, not pushing with hands; roll shoulders down and back. Keep elbows bent and close to the body, legs active and hip bones grounded. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): Exhale, tuck toes under, lift knees off mat to push hips upwards, forming an inverted V. Keep hands shoulder-width and feet hip-width. Draw chest toward thighs, pedal heels down alternately and keep head relaxed between arms. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose): Inhale, step right foot forward between hands into lunge, left knee down if needed and square hips forward. Mirror pose 4: front knee over ankle, back heel pressing down, and chest lifted. Hastapadasana: Exhale, step left foot forward to meet right, folding deeply over legs as in pose 3. Hands to floor or shins and spine long. Hasta Uttanasana: Inhale and get back up, rising with arms overhead, slight backbend as before. Pranamasana: Exhale, return hands to chest prayer.

Other Essential Tips

Keep the spine neutral: Avoid rounding back in folds or overarching in backbends. Beginners can modify plank with knees down or use blocks under hands.

Sync breath: Inhale on expansions (arms up, lunges), exhale on folds or contractions. Hold each pose 1-5 breaths initially, flowing continuously like a wave.

Fix forward bend by hinging at hips, not waist. If wrists hurt, use fists. Regular practice helps tone muscles, boosts circulation, aids digestion, and calms the mind, which is equivalent to 30 minutes cardio in 12 rounds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.