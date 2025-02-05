Non-Cardiac Chest Pain: Know Possible Causes

Chest pain is often related to heart disease. However, there can be several reasons behind chest pain that are not associated with heart disease. Non-cardiac chest pain is a recurring pain in your chest, typically behind your breast bone and near your heart, that's not related to your heart. The exact symptoms depend on the cause. Here, let's discuss some common causes of non-cardiac chest pain.

But first, remember that chest discomfort of any kind, whether pain or tightness, pressure, squeezing, or burning, should not be ignored. It is wise to see your doctor to understand the possible causes.

Possible causes of non-cardiac chest pain

1. Gastrointestinal issues

Conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), esophagitis, or peptic ulcers can cause chest pain. It is mainly due to acid reflux or inflammation in the esophagus or stomach.

2. Musculoskeletal conditions

Inflammation of the rib cartilage can lead to localized chest pain. Similarly, strained chest muscles from physical activity can cause sharp pain, especially when moving or breathing deeply. Rib injuries can also mimic heart-related pain and cause significant discomfort.

3. Anxiety and panic attacks

Anxiety or panic attacks can manifest as chest pain, often accompanied by other symptoms like shortness of breath, rapid heart rate, sweating or palpitations.

4. Pulmonary conditions

Issues like pulmonary embolism, pneumonia, or pleuritis (inflammation of the lining of the lungs) can cause sharp chest pain, particularly when breathing or coughing.

5. Other medical conditions

Inflammatory diseases and many other metabolic and hormonal changes can also cause chest pain.

Some other causes include- stomach problems like ulcers, asthma, gallstones, nerve compression or irritation, esophageal conditions and more.

If you are experiencing chest pain, especially if it is accompanied by symptoms like shortness of breath, sweating, or nausea, seek immediate medical attention. Timely treatment can help rule out any serious condition, including those related to the heart.

