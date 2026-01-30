Tomatoes, or tamatar, sits in your fridge, mainly used to add taste to dishes; their specific health benefits remain somewhat hidden. From your daily sabzi to global superfood status, tomatoes are more than just flavor; they're medicine in disguise. Tomatoes were first introduced to India by the Portuguese during the 16th century and are available in various varieties depending on where they are cultivated. Modern nutritional studies of tomatoes indicate that the fruit, not a vegetable, is rich in lycopene, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health. Specifically, tomato consumption supports heart health, cancer prevention, liver detoxification, and bone strength. According to the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry (2024), tomatoes are classified as natural functional foods that boost overall body function.

Here are the health benefits of tomatoes that you should know about, and how to consume them safely for daily consumption.

6 Health Benefits Of Tomatoes Or Tamatar

1. Heart Health

India is dealing with people struggling with their heart health, and it is becoming a leading cause of death. The focus is on making dietary changes that can impact heart function. In India, 28-30% of all deaths occur, with urban and rural populations both affected by heart disease, as per the American Heart Association. One such dietary change that should be consumed if you want great heart health is tomatoes. Here is what the studies say:

According to the Food and Function, 2025, tomatoes can prove fruitful in boosting heart health as they contain lycopene, which effectively reduces LDL(bad) cholesterol and improves HDL(good) cholesterol.

It is vital to understand that solely consuming tomatoes will not give you optimum heart function; people need to make active lifestyle changes, move their bodies regularly, and eat healthy consistently to reap the heart health-boosting benefits of tomatoes.

According to a review on Lycopene and Cardiovascular Disease (2025), lycopene, 80% of which comes from tomatoes in the diet, plays a major role in maintaining cardiac health.

Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant, preventing oxidative stress that contributes to LDL ( bad) cholesterol damage.

2. Cancer Prevention

Another key health benefit of tomatoes is that the compound lycopene could potentially lower the chances of certain kinds of cancers. According to the World Health Organization report of 2022 that details the actual case load of cancer in India, the projections suggest over 1.5 million new cancer cases annually, with breast, oral, cervical, and lung cancers. Here are what the studies say about tomato consumption and its lowering the chances of certain types of cancers:

The compound lycopene from tomatoes significantly reduced oxidative stress, the stress that causes cellular aging of the body's internal organs. Tomatoes showed promise in preventing and managing prostate cancer, so their intake should be a part of a healthy diet.

According to the Harvard Health Review on tomatoes, it is a lycopene-rich food that may lower the risk of lung cancer and other oxidative stress-related cancers.

3. Liver Health

India ranks third in the world in the case load of liver disease and fatty liver disease, with an estimated 30 to 40% of the adult population affected as of 2026. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, this figure is set to grow, and tomatoes offer specific health benefits that help in this regard. The main function of tomatoes lies in their ability to provide chlorine and sulfur, that aids detoxification. There are multiple studies in this regard, such as:

According to the European Journal of Nutrition, tomato intake is related to reducing biomarkers of oxidative stress in vitamin E-deficient rats, showing protective effects on the liver.

As per the journal, Nutrients, it is mentioned that lycopene and other carotenoids in tomatoes activate Nrf2 and NF-κB signaling pathways, reducing liver inflammation and enhancing detoxification.

4. Bone Health

In India, bone-related disorders are a growing concern as osteoporosis affects an estimated 50 million Indians, with nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men over 50 years suffering from low bone density or fractures. To deal with these bone-density-related disorders, tomatoes could prove helpful. As they are rich in lycopene and antioxidants, whose role has been shown in clinical studies to reduce oxidative stress and support bone health, lowering the risk of osteoporosis.

5. Skin And Hair

The Indian population is concerned with their skin and hair health, as it can impact their self-esteem. Tomatoes contain antioxidants that effectively protect against UV ( ultraviolet) damage. This is why tomato-based facials and skin packs are gaining increasing momentum in the beauty space. But based on the science of skincare, your skin health indicates 80% of what you eat and 20% of what you apply to it. So, focusing on skin and hair health should involve what you are eating.

6. Energy Drink

Drinking tomato juice is proven to revitalize dialysis patients and also functions as a sought-after energy drink. According to the Indian Nutritional Insights, tomato juice can increase antioxidant status and reduce oxidative stress. Mainly, lycopene and flavonoids in tomatoes help maintain energy metabolism and improve heart health.

Nutritional Data Of Tomatoes

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the following nutritional values of raw red tomatoes have been documented:

Calories: 18 kcal and it is very low energy density

Water: 95 g and provides excellent hydration

Protein : 0.9 g and it is small but useful

Fat : 0.2 g

Carbohydrates :3.9 g and mostly natural sugars

Fiber : 1.2 g 4% and supports digestion

Sugars : 2.6-3 g and natural, not added

Vitamin C : 12.7 mg 14% and boosts immunity

Vitamin A : 42 mcg (833 IU) 5% and eye health

Vitamin K : 7.9 mcg 7% and bone health

Folate (B9) : 15 mcg 4% and cell repair

Potassium : 237 mg 5% and heart health

Calcium : 10 mg 1% and bone support

Iron : 0.27-0.3 mg 2-3% and hemoglobin

Magnesium: 11 mg 3% and muscle function

Lycopene : 2,573 mcg and powerful antioxidant

Beta-carotene : 449 mcg and converted to vitamin A

How To Include Tomatoes In the Indian Diet

There are various ways to include tomatoes in the Indian diet. Here are some simple ways to include them:

Raw salads, sabzi, rasam, chutneys, or drink it as tomato juice.

Cooking increases the bioavailability of lycopene; this means consuming roasted tomatoes is best for daily consumption.

Risks And Considerations With Tomato Consumption

Tomato consumption is healthy, but eating it in excess can lead to the following issues:

Excess acidity may cause reflux, so sensitive individuals should be careful about consuming it in excess.

Commercial tomato juices that are packaged may contain added salt; opt for low-sodium versions.

Tip: You can make your own tomato juice, but consume it immediately, as storing it can lead to fermentation.

Ensure pesticide-free, organic sources by checking where you are sourcing your tomatoes from, and store them correctly.

Tomatoes are a nutraceutical treasure that offer health benefits that should be consumed daily. Through a cautious, healthy approach to tomato consumption, you can support holistic health.

