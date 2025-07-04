Practice These Exercises While You're On A Walk To Boost Heart Health

Incorporating specific exercises into your walk can significantly boost heart health by increasing your heart rate, improving circulation, and enhancing overall cardiovascular endurance. These added movements engage different muscle groups, add variety, and help you burn more calories, which supports weight management, a key factor in heart health. Activities like interval walking, lunges, or even arm swings can turn a simple stroll into a mini full-body workout that strengthens the heart, improves stamina, and lowers blood pressure over time. Keep reading as we share a list of exercises you can perform while on a walk to ensure better cardiovascular health.

10 Exercises you can perform on a walk for better heart health

1. Interval walking

Alternate between 1–2 minutes of brisk walking and 1 minute of slower pace. This boosts your heart rate temporarily and improves cardiovascular conditioning through the "start-stop" style of exertion, mimicking interval training.

2. Walking lunges

Add 10–15 walking lunges every 5–10 minutes of your walk. Lunges not only strengthen leg muscles but also elevate the heart rate, enhancing circulation and cardiovascular effort.

3. Arm swings

Swing your arms vigorously as you walk, ideally to shoulder height. This simple move increases your heart rate and engages upper body muscles, providing a light cardio and toning effect.

4. Incline or hill walking

Seek out routes with gentle hills or stairs. Climbing naturally forces the heart to work harder, which improves heart and lung capacity over time.

5. Side steps or grapevines

Every few minutes, do 10–20 steps sideways or grapevine-style movements. These add a lateral challenge that elevates the heart rate and improves agility and coordination.

6. High knees walking

For short bursts, lift your knees up to hip level with every step for 30–60 seconds. This acts like a cardio drill, pushing your heart to pump faster and more efficiently.

7. Walking with light weights

Carry 1–2 kg dumbbells or wear wrist/ankle weights. They increase resistance and heart rate, helping tone muscles and improve overall cardiac endurance.

8. Speed bursts

Add 30-second bursts of very fast-paced walking every few minutes. These short sprints mimic high-intensity interval training, improving heart strength and calorie burn.

9. Marching in place

Pause occasionally and march in place for 1–2 minutes. This keeps your heart rate up, especially during rest intervals, and works well if you're waiting at a crosswalk or taking a break.

10. Toe walks and heel walks

Walk for 30 seconds on your toes, then 30 seconds on your heels. These movements engage smaller muscles, improve balance, and elevate the heart rate subtly over time.

Incorporating just a few of these exercises into your daily walk can make your cardiovascular workouts more effective, enjoyable, and impactful for long-term heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.