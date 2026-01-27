Cardiologist Lists Top 5 Habits That Can Support Your Gut, Hormones And Brain

Making small, healthy changes in your daily routine can have a significant positive impact on your overall health. These changes, when consistently practised, can lead to long-term improvements in physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Healthy habits are vital for optimal health because they help prevent chronic diseases, maintain a healthy weight, boost energy levels, and enhance mood and cognitive function. Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, recently took to Instagram to share five simple daily habits that can change your hormones, gut and brain. "Small habits, big healing. Your body heals in moments you don't notice - when you eat well, rest deeply, and slow down," he wrote. Keep reading to know these 5 habits straight from the expert.

5 Healthy habits that support your gut, brain and hormones

1. Morning sunlight for 10 minutes

Getting exposure to morning sunlight helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which is essential for a good sleep cycle. Sunlight increases serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter that boosts your mood and helps you feel calm and focused. Additionally, morning sunlight can improve vitamin D levels, which play a critical role in bone health and immune function. Around 10 minutes of morning sunlight "signals your brain to regulate cortisol and melatonin for better sleep at night," Dr. Chopra mentions.

2. Hydration before caffeine

According to Dr. Chopra, drinking water before caffeine rehydrates cells, supports gut lining and prevents cortisol spikes. Hydrating with water before consuming caffeine can help mitigate the dehydrating effects of caffeinated drinks. Staying well-hydrated improves overall bodily functions, enhances mood, and increases alertness. By drinking water first, you can also help avoid potential jitters that caffeine can cause when consumed on an empty stomach.

3. Eat protein within 90 minutes of walking

Consuming protein after physical activity, such as walking, can support muscle recovery and repair, promote satiety, and stabilise blood sugar levels. Proteins are essential for building and repairing tissues, and they can help you feel fuller for longer, which is beneficial for weight management. This simple habit stabilises blood sugar and reduces anxiety and fatigue," he mentioned.

4. Walk after meals (10-15 min)

Taking a short walk after meals can aid digestion and improve insulin sensitivity. It stimulates the digestive tract and can reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes by encouraging glucose metabolism. Additionally, this practice can increase energy levels and decrease feelings of bloating or discomfort.

5. 30 minutes without screens before bed

Limiting screen time before bed can significantly improve sleep quality and promote cellular repair. The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep. Reducing screen exposure helps your body prepare for restful sleep, leading to better recovery, improved mood, and enhanced cognitive functioning the following day.

Incorporating these small, healthy habits into your daily routine can lead to substantial benefits over time, improving not just physical health but also mental and emotional well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.