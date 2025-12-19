How To Support Someone Through Menopause: 9 Tips To Get Your Started

Menopause is a natural biological milestone in a woman's life, yet it remains one of the most misunderstood and under-discussed health transitions especially in Indian households. Often reduced to “hot flashes” or “mood swings,” menopause is, in reality, a complex hormonal shift that can affect physical health, mental well-being, relationships, and long-term disease risk. In the India, silence around menopause often leads women to dismiss symptoms as “normal ageing,” delaying care and increasing suffering. Support from family members, partners, colleagues, and healthcare systems can reduce stress, encourage timely medical help, and improve overall outcomes. Below are different ways through which you can support someone going through menopause.

How to support someone through menopause

1. Start with listening, not fixing

One of the most impactful forms of support is simply listening without judgement. Hormonal fluctuations can make emotions feel overwhelming and unpredictable. Research in the Journal of Women's Health shows that emotional validation significantly reduces perceived stress during menopause. Avoid minimising symptoms or offering quick solutions unless asked.

2. Learn about menopause from credible sources

Understanding the science behind menopause helps replace myths with empathy. Studies emphasise that awareness among family members improves treatment adherence and mental well-being. Reading from trusted medical sources ensures conversations are informed, not dismissive.

3. Encourage medical consultation without stigma

Hot flashes, heavy bleeding, joint pain, or mood changes are not things to “just tolerate.” The Indian Menopause Society recommends regular health check-ups during this phase to monitor bone density, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar. Gentle encouragement to consult a gynaecologist or endocrinologist can be life-changing.

4. Be Flexible about mood and energy levels

Hormonal changes affect neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which regulate mood and motivation. Research published by NIMH confirms increased vulnerability to mood disorders during menopause. On low-energy days, flexibility with responsibilities and expectations can prevent guilt and burnout.

5. Support healthy sleep habits

Night sweats and insomnia are among the most common menopausal complaints. According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep disruption during menopause increases the risk of anxiety, obesity, and heart disease. Helping create a cool, quiet sleep environment and respecting rest needs can improve daily functioning.

6. Promote balanced nutrition without food policing

Calcium, vitamin D, protein, and fibre become especially important after menopause. Studies link postmenopausal oestrogen decline with bone loss and metabolic slowdown. Support should focus on access to nourishing foods, not restrictive dieting or body criticism.

7. Encourage physical activity as a health tool, not a weight fix

Weight gain during menopause is common due to hormonal and metabolic shifts. Research shows that regular strength training and walking improve bone density, insulin sensitivity, and mood. Exercising together or offering companionship can increase consistency.

8. Respect cognitive changes like brain fog

Memory lapses and difficulty concentrating, often called “menopause brain fog”, are well-documented. Patience, reminders, and avoiding ridicule can protect self-esteem during this vulnerable phase.

9. Continue support even after periods stop

Postmenopause still carries health risks, particularly for heart disease and osteoporosis. Long-term studies stress the importance of continued screening and lifestyle support well beyond the last menstrual cycle. Menopause does not end with periods, it evolves.

Supporting someone through menopause is not just an act of kindness, it is a public health necessity. In a society where women often prioritise everyone else's needs, menopause is a reminder that care, understanding, and evidence-based support are not luxuries, they are essential.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

