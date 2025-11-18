The Truth About Menopause: Doctor Busts Common Myths In India

For far too long, conversations around menopause in India have been shaped by silence, stigma, and misinformation. Even today, many women enter their 40s and 50s with very little understanding of what menopause actually is, what symptoms are normal, and what treatment options are safely available. As a practicing gynaecologist, I see the consequences of this knowledge gap every day-women feeling confused, worried, or resigned to suffering simply because the right guidance never reached them. It is time to replace menopause myths with medically accurate, evidence-based information.

One of the most persistent misconceptions is that weight gain after menopause is irreversible. This belief is so widespread that many women assume they must simply "accept" the changes in their body. In reality, weight gain during menopause is both common and manageable. A decline in oestrogen levels affects how women store fat, often leading to increased visceral fat and a concentration of fat around the abdomen and thighs. Hormonal changes can also trigger fatigue and stronger cravings, which contribute further to weight gain.

However, none of these changes make weight loss impossible. With an appropriate plan-typically a combination of balanced nutrition, strength training, and aerobic exercise-women can reduce fat, improve metabolism, and regain energy levels. Evidence shows that even small, sustained lifestyle shifts can significantly change body composition during and after menopause. What women need is not resignation, but access to structured guidance and support.

Another major myth, and one that unfortunately prevents many women from seeking relief, is the belief that hormone therapy is unsafe or causes cancer. This misconception has deep roots, partly due to outdated studies that have since been re-evaluated and corrected. Today, global medical bodies, including the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) and the International Menopause Society (IMS), agree that hormone therapy is both safe and effective when recommended appropriately and monitored by a trained clinician. For women facing symptoms like hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood swings, depression, anxiety, or early bone loss, hormone therapy can bring significant improvement in quality of life.

It is important to clarify that the risk of breast cancer from modern, regulated hormone therapy is extremely low when the treatment is individualized and supervised. In fact, for many women under 60 or within ten years of menopause onset, the benefits often outweigh the risks. The real danger lies not in the therapy itself but in misinformation that discourages women from exploring a scientifically supported option.

A third myth-one that deeply affects emotional and relational well-being-is the assumption that menopause inevitably leads to a decline in sexual wellness or intimacy. While hormonal changes during menopause can contribute to vaginal dryness, reduced lubrication, pain during intercourse, or decreased libido, these symptoms are not permanent conditions women must endure. They are treatable medical issues with multiple, safe, and modern solutions.

For instance, many women experience Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), which includes symptoms such as recurrent urinary tract infections, vaginal discomfort, and stress urinary incontinence. Advances in medical technology now offer quick, minimally invasive treatments that improve tissue health, increase lubrication, and restore comfort. From targeted hormonal treatments to laser-based therapies and pelvic floor strengthening programs, the options today are far more effective-and far less intimidating-than women are often led to believe.

Across all these myths runs a common thread: women are rarely given the information they need to make confident, informed decisions about their bodies. Cultural silence around menopause means that symptoms are frequently brushed aside, normalized, or hidden. Many women continue to believe that menopause signals a slow decline-physical, emotional, or social. But this narrative is neither medically accurate nor socially fair.

Menopause is not an illness. It is a natural life stage, and like every transition, it comes with challenges. But with timely medical intervention, lifestyle modifications, and open communication, those challenges are manageable. It is possible-and entirely realistic-for women to navigate menopause with strength, clarity, and control.

As India begins to prioritize women's health more openly, we must include menopause in that conversation. Breaking myths is not merely about improving individual well-being; it is about recognizing the long-ignored health needs of millions of women. When we replace silence with science, we empower women to live fuller, healthier, and more self-directed lives-during menopause and beyond.

(By Dr Irfana Shahul Hameed, Obstetrician and Gynecologist with Plush)

