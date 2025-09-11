Menopause Can Increase Risk Of Heart Attack, Signs To Watch Out For

Menopause marks a significant transition in a woman's life. It typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. Menopause is characterised by the cessation of menstrual cycles for 12 consecutive months. The early signs of menopause often begin several years before menstruation stops completely, a phase known as perimenopause. Many women also experience hot flashes, characterised by sudden feelings of intense heat, often accompanied by sweating and a rapid heartbeat. Mood swings, irritability, and anxiety are frequent due to fluctuating hormone levels, especially the drop in oestrogen. Oestrogen plays a crucial role in maintaining cardiovascular health by promoting healthy blood vessels and regulating cholesterol levels. As oestrogen levels decrease during menopause, women experience an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including heart attacks. In this article, we share what factors increase risk of heart attack in menopausal women and early signs to look out for.

Menopause significantly elevates the risk of heart attacks in women. Several factors contribute to this increased risk:

Hormonal changes: The reduction in oestrogen levels leads to unfavourable changes in lipid profiles, increased arterial stiffness, and higher blood pressure, all of which are risk factors for heart disease.

Age factor: The risk of cardiovascular events increases with age, and menopause often coincides with this period, compounding the risk.

Early menopause: Women who experience menopause before the age of 40 have a significantly higher risk of developing heart disease compared to those who reach menopause at the age of 50–54 years.

Signs of heart attack to watch out for as a menopausal woman

1. Chest discomfort or pain

One of the most classic symptoms of a heart attack is discomfort in the chest, but for menopausal women, this can present differently than the stereotypical severe pain depicted in movies. Instead of an intense, crushing pain, it may feel like mild pressure, tightness, fullness, or discomfort. The sensation can last for several minutes, come and go, or occur during physical activity or stress. Many women describe it as an unusual sensation or heaviness in the centre of the chest.

2. Pain radiating to other areas

Unlike men, menopausal women may experience pain or discomfort in places other than the chest. This can include the arms (especially the left arm), back, neck, jaw, or stomach. The pain might feel more like aching or stiffness rather than sharp or stabbing. Some women may mistake this as muscle pain or indigestion, which is why many don't recognise it immediately as a heart attack symptom.

3. Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath can occur with or without chest discomfort. It may happen during rest or physical activity and can come on suddenly or gradually. As oestrogen levels drop during menopause, women may experience changes in lung function and cardiovascular efficiency, making them more susceptible to this symptom. It's important not to dismiss this sign, especially when it appears alongside other symptoms.

4. Cold sweat

Breaking out in a cold sweat without obvious reason such as heat or exercise can be a subtle but important warning sign. It often feels sudden and unexplained, accompanied by clammy skin. In menopausal women, this symptom may be confused with hot flashes, but cold sweats during a heart attack are distinct and usually occur with other cardiovascular symptoms.

5. Lightheadedness or dizziness

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded can signal a heart attack in menopausal women. This may occur suddenly or gradually, and may accompany weakness or a near-fainting sensation. The cause is typically related to reduced cardiac output or abnormal heart rhythms due to compromised blood flow during a heart attack. It is particularly dangerous when combined with other symptoms.

6. Palpitations

Palpitations are sensations of the heart pounding, fluttering, or beating irregularly. During menopause, hormonal changes can naturally cause palpitations, but if they occur alongside other symptoms like chest discomfort or shortness of breath, they should not be ignored. Irregular heart rhythms during a heart attack can compromise cardiac output and be life-threatening.

Menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life, but it brings about significant changes that can impact heart health. Understanding the risks and recognising the signs of heart attacks are vital for early detection and prevention. Women should consult healthcare providers for personalised advice and regular screenings to manage cardiovascular health effectively during and after menopause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Vasomotor symptoms and menopause: Findings from the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation. Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America, 2011.

Hot flushes and night sweats are associated with coronary heart disease risk in midlife: A longitudinal study. BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, 2015.

Menopausal symptoms and cardiovascular disease risk factors. NCBI, 2012.