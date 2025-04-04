Nutritionist Shares Key To Healthy Menopause In Indian Women

Menopause signifies the end of a woman's menstrual cycle, but it's far from a simple transition. While all women experience significant changes during this phase, Indian women tend to reach this milestone much earlier than others. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija talks about the effects of menopause on Indian women in her latest Instagram post. She also highlights the importance of taking care of your midlife health. She says, "Menopause isn't the same for everyone. Indian women experience it a little differently. Let's understand why midlife care in India needs a fresh perspective. Did you know that Indian women hit menopause about five years earlier than Caucasian women? While the global average is about 51 for menopause, Indian women hit menopause at about 46. 7 years, which means we need to start taking care of our midlife health much earlier."

Pooja Makhija shares that as a woman hits menopause, her risk of heart disease shoots up and bone density drops faster. It especially affects Indian women as they already have very low levels of vitamin D. "Although silence around menopause is common all over the world, culturally, Indian women suffer in silence because menopause is rarely a topic spoken about in Indian homes, and we need to change that. Midlife care isn't about just surviving menopause. It is about thriving through it," she adds.

The caption on the post read, "Indian women are also less likely to seek treatment for menopause symptoms compared to Western women? Whether it's HRT, lifestyle changes, or nutrition, informed choices can transform midlife health."

Pooja Makhija concludes by saying, "I think it's high time we stop shying away from menopause, and let's take charge of this together."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.