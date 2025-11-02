Expert Shares 5 Easy Ways To Deal With Perimenopause And Menopause Mood Swings

Are perimenopause and menopause mood swings driving you crazy? Luke Coutinho has a few simple solutions. In one of the episodes of the life coach's “Women's Health Series,” he discussed mood swings during perimenopause. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Menopause and perimenopause are natural transitions, not diseases. Every woman experiences them differently, depending on genes, lifestyle, and mindset. The goal is not to fight change but to support the body for balance and ease.”

Luke also explained that during this period, hormone shifts occur, leading to fluctuating estrogen and progesterone levels. This, in turn, affects insulin, bone, thyroid, gut and brain health. According to him, “hormones work together, so one imbalance affects the whole system.”

According to the life coach, the key aspects to focus on for balancing hormones are as follows:

Sleep: He stated, “Consistent cycles regulate cortisol, melatonin, and estrogen.”

Movement and Exercise: Luke said in the video, “Get into some strength training. Muscle is an endocrine organ. The more muscle you train and build, the better your hormones and your endocrine health.”

Emotional Wellness: “The more stressed you are as a woman, the more cortisol, more adrenaline, more disruption in your estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and all of the other hormones. So learning to find your calm. I'm not here to tell you you need to be happy and calm all the time. I'm here to tell you that if you're very stressed, it should be followed by deep relaxation. That's how the body works,”

The lifestyle coach said. “It can be extremely stressful, followed by deep relaxation. That's how we balance it out. Too many women are living in the fight or flight response all the time. That's a sympathetic nervous system. That is the system that you do not want to be in for your hormonal health.”

To strengthen the mind-body connection, Luke suggested practising deep breathing exercises or pranayama, yoga, journaling and taking stress-suppressing herbs under guidance.

Liver Support: Luke wrote, “Avoid excess alcohol, sugar, and stress to help hormone clearance,” further elaborating in the video that if you are constantly consuming these products, you remain in an inflamed state. He added, “In an inflamed state, your hormones behave very, very differently. So you want to clean up your nutrition.”

Gut Health: According to him, a “balanced estrobolome recycles estrogen; dysbiosis disrupts balance,” which further helps in managing mood swings.

Natural Aids

The post also included some adaptogens like ashwagandha, maca, shatavari and black cohosh, which, according to him, may reduce hot flashes and mood swings. However, he clarified, “Use under guidance, especially with thyroid or breast conditions.”

The post ended with an important reminder: “Consult a doctor before supplements, HRT, or dietary changes. Check for allergies and conditions like PCOS, thyroid issues, or autoimmune disorders. Personalisation is key.”

Talking about HRT, he mentioned, “A lot of people talk about HRT. There are some women who need hormone replacement therapy. But let me be upfront about this. Hormone replacement therapy cannot do what deep sleep will do for you. Clean nutrition. Adequate movement. Weight training. And connecting with your authentic self.”

“Every meal, breath, and thought affects how you move through this phase,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.