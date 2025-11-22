Nutritionist Spills Uncomfortable Truths Indian Women Often Ignore

Nutritionist Rashi Choudhary has dropped some truths on social media that many Indian women might not want to hear but probably need to. She says understanding these issues early can prevent years of doubt and struggle. The topics? Emotional intimacy, perimenopause, nutrition, sexual health, and financial independence.

Disconnect From Sexual Well-Being Starts Early

On Instagram, Rashi starts by discussing a topic that is rarely discussed in public: women's sexual health. She contends that Indian women are taught to conceal their periods, steer clear of discussions about reproductive health, and often experience body shame.

She stated that the womb "holds the shame" imposed by social conditioning and that "we disconnect from our sexual well-being so early that we stop recognising what desire, pleasure, or awareness even feels like." She claims that hormonal issues that develop later in life are a result of this emotional detachment.

Overconsumption of Carbohydrates Hurts Gut and Hormones

Moving to nutrition, Rashi notes a tendency she observes regularly among Indian women: consuming carbohydrates under the pretence of "healthy" food. “Fruits, millets, rice rotis, smoothies, juices, no one's asking you to go keto,” she stated, but stressed that excess carbs can leave the gut and hormones “feeling off.”

Rashi advises women to undertake a 10-day low-carb diet along with basic nutritional principles so that their bodies can be renewed. She claims that even a very short period of mindful eating can greatly improve the hormonal system and energy level.

Perimenopause Often Begins At 35, Not 45

Rashi's third "truth" dispels the myth that perimenopause does not start until the mid-40s. Many Indian women, she claims, begin to experience symptoms around age 35 but are reluctant to admit it.

“We're just too scared to name it cause we feel 'OLD' and that's just a story our brain has made up,” she wrote. She advises women to welcome this change and review her dietary recommendations, pointing out that hormonal support becomes particularly crucial during this stage.

Emotional Intimacy And Partner Choices Take Years to Understand

Drawing from her own experience, which included a divorce at 30 and years in a toxic relationship, Rashi claims that many women wait "far too long" to realise what kind of partner actually supports their emotional and nervous system well-being.

She blames this on a cultural background that discourages women from “exploring relationships” or “emotional intimacy”, which leaves them unprepared to recognise positive dynamics in later life.

Financial Independence Still Overlooked

In the comments section, Rashi emphasised the significance of financial independence, something she feels young women are not taught to consider. She claims that many people in their teens and early 20s are still focused on getting married, only to face financial realities "when it comes down to survival."

She believes that her message would inspire women to confront these realities at an early age and change their "entire life trajectory."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.