How Women Can Join The Indian Army Through Various Entry Schemes And Eligibility Criteria

Women can join the Indian Army via multiple entry schemes including NDA for 10+2 qualifiers and Short Service Commission for graduates with specific qualifications.

Over 1200 lady officers have already been commissioned into the various Arms.
  • Women officers have been inducted in the Indian Army since 1992 through OTA training
  • Entry schemes include NDA for intermediate qualified women aged 16.5 to 19.5 years
  • Graduates aged 19 to 25 can apply for Short Service Commission Non Technical Women
New Delhi:

The Indian Army began inducting women in the officer cadre from 1992.  The task of training them was undertaken by the Officers Training Academy. So far, more than 1200 lady officers have already been commissioned into the various Arms and Services of the Indian Army. The following are the entry schemes for women at various level in the Indian Army. 

Level: Intermediate (10+2) qualified

Entry to NDA
Age: 16.5 to 19.5 years as on first day of the month in which course is due to commence
Qualification: 12th Class of 10+2 System of Education of Equivalent for Army and with Physics and Math for AF/Navy
How to apply: Apply online through UPSC website

Level: Graduate UPSC qualified

Entry to Short Service Commission Non Technical Women
Age:    19 to 25 years
Qualification: Graduation from Recognised university.
How to Apply: Apply online on UPSC website

Level: Graduate Non UPSC

Entry to SSCW (NCC)
NCC (SPL) Entry Women
Age: 19-25 years
Qualification    Graduate with 50% Aggregate marks, 2/3 Years service in NCC Senior Div Army with minimum 'B' Grade in 'C' Certificate Exam.
How to apply: Apply online as notified in the notification  through NCC date. 

SSCW (JAG) 
JAG Women
Age: 21 to 27 years
Qualification: LAW Graduate with 55% Aggregate Marks and eligibility for registration of Bar Council of India/State. In addition, CLAT PG Score of Preceding year is mandatory for all candidates (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates).
How to apply: Apply online as notified in the notification.

Level: Graduate Tech Entries

Entry to Short Service Commission (Technical) Women
Age: 20 to 27 years
Qualification: Engineering Degree in notified stream.
How to Apply: Apply online on Official website of DG Rtg www.joinindianarmy.nic.in as notified in the notification.
 

