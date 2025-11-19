How Women Can Join The Indian Army Through Various Entry Schemes And Eligibility Criteria

The Indian Army began inducting women in the officer cadre from 1992. The task of training them was undertaken by the Officers Training Academy. So far, more than 1200 lady officers have already been commissioned into the various Arms and Services of the Indian Army. The following are the entry schemes for women at various level in the Indian Army.

Level: Intermediate (10+2) qualified

Entry to NDA

Age: 16.5 to 19.5 years as on first day of the month in which course is due to commence

Qualification: 12th Class of 10+2 System of Education of Equivalent for Army and with Physics and Math for AF/Navy

How to apply: Apply online through UPSC website

Level: Graduate UPSC qualified

Entry to Short Service Commission Non Technical Women

Age: 19 to 25 years

Qualification: Graduation from Recognised university.

How to Apply: Apply online on UPSC website

Level: Graduate Non UPSC

Entry to SSCW (NCC)

NCC (SPL) Entry Women

Age: 19-25 years

Qualification Graduate with 50% Aggregate marks, 2/3 Years service in NCC Senior Div Army with minimum 'B' Grade in 'C' Certificate Exam.

How to apply: Apply online as notified in the notification through NCC date.

SSCW (JAG)

JAG Women

Age: 21 to 27 years

Qualification: LAW Graduate with 55% Aggregate Marks and eligibility for registration of Bar Council of India/State. In addition, CLAT PG Score of Preceding year is mandatory for all candidates (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates).

How to apply: Apply online as notified in the notification.

Level: Graduate Tech Entries

Entry to Short Service Commission (Technical) Women

Age: 20 to 27 years

Qualification: Engineering Degree in notified stream.

How to Apply: Apply online on Official website of DG Rtg www.joinindianarmy.nic.in as notified in the notification.

