Management Of Menopause Might Be Difficult In Monsoon; Common Problems & Fixes

Managing menopause can become more challenging during the monsoon due to fluctuations in weather, humidity, and reduced exposure to sunlight. These environmental shifts can worsen common menopausal symptoms like mood swings, joint pain, fatigue, and hot flashes. The dampness can aggravate joint stiffness, while the lack of sunlight may lower vitamin D levels, which is crucial for bone health. Additionally, high humidity can lead to sleep disturbances and skin issues, further affecting a woman's overall wellbeing during this transitional phase. In this article, we outline some common problems with managing menopause in monsoon and how to fix them.

Common problems with management of menopause during monsoon

1. Joint pain and stiffness

The rainy season often worsens joint aches and muscle stiffness, a common concern during menopause due to declining oestrogen levels. Engage in low-impact indoor exercises like yoga or stretching, and include anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger, and omega-3-rich nuts and seeds. Warm compresses and massage oils can also help soothe aching joints.

2. Mood swings and irritability

Cloudy weather and less sunlight can impact serotonin levels, leading to mood fluctuations, anxiety, or even mild depression. Boost mood naturally by maintaining a regular routine, staying socially connected, and practicing mindfulness or meditation. Foods rich in tryptophan, like bananas, oats, and dairy, can help improve mood.

3. Hot flashes and excessive sweating

The humid climate can intensify hot flashes, making them more uncomfortable and sweaty episodes more frequent. Wear breathable cotton fabrics, stay hydrated, avoid hot beverages and spicy food, and use cooling fans or natural air circulation to keep body temperature regulated.

4. Sleep disturbances

Disrupted sleep is common during menopause and can worsen due to monsoon-related discomfort like humidity and temperature fluctuations. Maintain a cool, dry sleeping environment. Use light bed linens, drink calming herbal teas like chamomile, and stick to a regular sleep schedule. Avoid screen time before bed.

5. Skin and hair issues

Menopausal skin tends to become dry or sensitive, and the dampness of monsoon can trigger breakouts, fungal infections, or itchy scalp. Use mild, hydrating cleansers and moisturisers. Keep skin dry and change out of damp clothes quickly. Apply antifungal powders if needed, and oil your scalp to reduce frizz and dryness.

6. Digestive issues

Hormonal shifts already affect digestion, and monsoon foods, if not properly cooked, can lead to bloating, acidity, or indigestion. Eat freshly cooked, light meals. Avoid street food and raw salads. Include gut-friendly ingredients like cumin, ajwain, and probiotics such as curd to aid digestion.

7. Vitamin D deficiency

Less sun exposure during monsoon can lower vitamin D levels, affecting bone health and immunity, both crucial during menopause. Include fortified foods or supplements after consulting a doctor. Spend time near open balconies or windows to soak in indirect sunlight whenever possible.

By paying attention to these seasonal triggers and adjusting diet, lifestyle, and self-care routines accordingly, women can navigate menopause more comfortably even during the monsoon months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.